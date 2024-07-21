Cormac McCarthy, who passed away last year, was a giant of American letters. His career spanned six decades, during which he penned a range of novels, plays, and film scripts. He was famous for his distinctive style, frequently violent subject matter, and uncompromising exploration of human nature. His work often delves into themes of survival and existential despair, set against vividly depicted landscapes of the American South and Southwest.

McCarthy bagged numerous prizes over the decades, including a National Book Award and a Pulitzer. Some of his grim stories were controversial, winning him critics alongside the admirers. But even some of his books which initially received mixed reviews, like Blood Meridian, went on to be canonized as classics. McCarthy's stories have also lent themselves well to the screen, serving as the basis for acclaimed movies like The Sunset Limited, The Road, and, most notably, No Country for Old Men. McCarthy's oeuvre may be a little intimidating for newcomers, but luckily the users of the book review site Goodreads are here to help. Here are the ten Cormac McCarthy books with the highest Goodreads scores. They are likely the best of his novels to begin with.

10 'Stella Maris' (2022)

Rating: 3.87/5

"I gave up apologizing for myself a long time ago." McCarthy's final novel centers on Alicia Western, a twenty-year-old mathematics prodigy who is currently in a psychiatric facility. The book is made up of her conversations with her psychiatrist. Through their dialogue, the book examines everything from mental illness and genius to quantum mechanics and the atom bomb. The conversation format works and is the most interesting aspect of the novel.

Some reviewers found the book to be too bleak and repetitive, returning to well-worn ideas that McCarthy had explored before. For new readers, however, this won't be a problem and, at just 208-odd pages long, Stella Maris is at least a relatively slim read. In a lot of ways, it has thematic overlaps with Oppenheimer. For example, Alicia feels conflicted about the role her father played in the Manhattan Project. The book is thus critical of science and intellect, acknowledging the dark outcomes both can bring about.

9 'Outer Dark' (1968)

Rating: 3.89/5

"The day broke cold and gray in the empty landscape." From McCarthy's last novel to one of his very first. Set in a slightly fantastical version of Appalachia, Outer Dark tells the story of Rinthy and her brother Culla, who has abandoned Rinthy's newborn child in the woods. As Rinthy embarks on a desperate quest to find her baby, Culla drifts through a series of harrowing encounters, haunted by guilt and the consequences of his actions.

McCarthy's whole catalog is gritty and grim, but Outer Dark may be his most nihilistic and unforgiving project, as the title suggests. For instance, the characters seem devoid of morality; it simply doesn't factor into their decision-making. As a result, the story is unrelenting, building up the reader's hopes only to dash them. That said, the writing itself is still poetic and enjoyable. McCarthy clearly spent a long time constructing the prose, bolting each word and sentence into its right place.

8 'The Sunset Limited' (2006)

Rating: 3.99/5

"If you could banish the fear of death from men's hearts, they wouldn't live a day." Like Stella Maris, The Sunset Limited is made up entirely out of dialogue. Two men known only as White and Black sit together in a sparse apartment, discussing faith, despair, and the human condition. Black, an ex-convict turned devout Christian, has saved White, a disillusioned professor, from a suicide attempt. Throughout their intense conversation, Black attempts to convince White of the value of life and the existence of a higher power, while White remains steadfast in his nihilism.

Through these characters, McCarthy essentially sets up two opposing worldviews and allows them to collide. Most importantly, he's fair, letting the men lay out the best case for each position. The result is one of his most compelling and approachable works. HBO adapted the play into a 90-minute film starring Tommy Lee Jones and Samuel L. Jackson, which is also worth checking out.

7 'All the Pretty Horses' (1992)

Rating: 4.04/5

"Between the wish and the thing the world lies waiting." All the Pretty Horses is a Western focusing on John Grady Cole, a sixteen-year-old Texan who sets out on an adventure in Mexico. Along with his friend Lacey Rawlins, John Grady seeks work on a ranch, where he falls in love with the ranch owner's daughter, Alejandra. However, their romance faces insurmountable obstacles, and John Grady finds himself entangled in a series of violent and tragic events.

As one would expect, the book is suffused with melancholy and yearning. There's love, but it's usually unrequited. This somberness is at least balanced out with a ton of dry humor and a lot of drama, including romance, revolution, and horse theft. Obviously seeing the story's screen potential, Billy Bob Thornton turned it into a movie starring Matt Damon and Penélope Cruz - the first film adaptation of a McCarthy book. However, it received mostly negative reviews.

6 'Cities of the Plain' (1998)

Rating: 4.13/5

"Our waking life's desire to shape the world to our convenience invites all manner of paradox and difficulty." Cities of the Plain is the concluding installment in the John Grady Cole trilogy. It's the 1950s, and Cole now works as a ranch hand in New Mexico. There, he falls in love with Magdalena, a young Mexican sex worker. He dreams of rescuing her from her dismal life, but countless obstacles stand in his way. The cowboy way of life is fading, the ranchers are struggling, and the government is threatening to seize vast tracts of land.

Most critics seemed to prefer the first entries in the trilogy, but Cities of the Plain stands out with its stripped-down dialogue, rich characterization, and vivid descriptions. McCarthy does an excellent job of setting the scene, painting an evocative picture of the landscape, animals, and weather. Taken together and viewed as a single work, the Border trilogy is an impressive effort.

5 'The Crossing' (1994)

Rating: 4.16/5

"He had no faith in the power of men to act wisely on their own behalf." The Crossing is the second entry in the Border trilogy. It's set around World War II and focuses on the character of Billy Parham, a young cowboy who, with his brother Boyd, sets out to return a captured wolf to the mountains of Mexico. This quest marks the beginning of a series of tragic and transformative adventures. Along the way, Billy encounters a diverse cast of characters and faces the brutal realities of life and death.

This is classic McCarthy, by turns violent, poetic, and thoughtful. It may be a bit more of a slog at roughly 432 pages, but it benefits from being a little more humorous than usual and not overwhelmingly depressing. The use of both English and Spanish throughout the novel is also interesting. It's well-plotted too, with the ending perfectly mirroring the beginning.

4 'Blood Meridian' (1985)

Rating: 4.16/5

"Men of God and men of war have strange affinities." Blood Meridian is McCarthy's portrait of the American West in the mid-19th century, and it's widely considered his masterpiece. At the center of the story is a teenager known only as "the kid," who becomes embroiled in a violent expedition led by a man named Glanton and the enigmatic Judge Holden. The group, consisting of ruthless scalp-hunters, traverses the borderlands of the United States and Mexico, leaving a trail of bloodshed and devastation in their wake.

Blood Meridian is not for the fainthearted. It's McCarthy at his most unrestrained, verging on the disturbing. The novel is populated by a "legion of horribles", but Holden, in particular, emerges as a deeply unsettling antagonist. He seems barely human. He's pale and hairless, physically strong but also mentally sharp, and takes glee in pain of all kinds. When it comes to creepy McCarthy villains, he's second only to No Countr for Old Men's Anton Chigurh.

3 'No Country for Old Men' (2005)

Rating: 4.16/5

"You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from." Speaking of McCarthy's neo-Western, No Country for Old Men is another book of his that should be more accessible for new readers, since most will already be familiar with the Coen brothers' movie. It centers on Llewelyn Moss, a Vietnam vet who stumbles upon a briefcase filled with cash and makes a fateful decision to take it. This act sets off a violent chain reaction involving hitman Anton Chigurh and aging sheriff Ed Tom Bell.

No Country for Old Men takes brutal Western elements from earlier McCarthy works, but makes them fresh again by setting them in the 1980s. As a result, the book becomes a critique of modern America. The novel received a lukewarm response on release, but the Coen brothers clearly understood its power and crafted it into one of the best films of the 2000s.

2 'Suttree' (1979)

Rating: 4.20/5

"Death is what the living carry with them." Cornelius Suttree is a man from a wealthy background who has chosen to live on the fringes of society along the Tennessee River. Estranged from his family, he ekes out a living as a fisherman, surrounded by a cast of eccentric and destitute characters. This novel is a character study of both him and his oddball environment.

Suttree is both funny and sad, especially when describing the hapless and hopeless individuals that Suttree meets along the way. One of them memorably attempts to use dynamite to break into a vault, a plan which naturally does not succeed. The book is also philosophical, however, with a lot of commentary tucked away behind the weirdness. For this reason, it received critical acclaim. Its fans include Roger Ebert, who said that the book got him through a difficult time in his life. "My love of reading finally returned after I picked up Cormac McCarthy's Suttree," he wrote.

1 'The Road' (2006)

Rating: 4.35/5

"You forget what you want to remember, and you remember what you want to forget." McCarthy was on a roll in the mid-2000s, publishing No Country for Old Men and The Road in quick succession. The latter is a harrowing, post-apocalyptic tale of a father and son journeying through a desolate landscape. The world has been ravaged by an unspecified catastrophe, leaving it barren and devoid of life. As they travel towards the coast, the protagonists face starvation, harsh weather, and the constant threat of violent, cannibalistic survivors.

The Road was also made into a film, with Viggo Mortensen in the lead role. It's McCarthy's most accessible work, which may explain why it holds the highest rating on Goodreads. It has a compelling plot and snappy, economical prose. Importantly, the darkness is present but held at bay, with the love between parent and child instead taking center stage. It's probably the best McCarthy book to start with, for those interested in his work.

