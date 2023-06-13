Best-selling author and Pulitzer Prize winner Cormac McCarthy died today at this home in Santa Fe at 89 years old. The news was reported by Publishers Weekly and confirmed by the author’s publisher, Knopf. Details surrounding his death are yet to be made public.

Even though he became famous through literature, McCarthy’s life story is directly connected to Hollywood, since some of his work inspired adaptations of movies that are considered modern classics. The biggest of them is arguably No Country For Old Men, a thriller directed and adapted for the screen by the Coen Brothers. The adaptation won Academy Award for Best Picture in 2008, and it was nominated in seven other categories, including Best Adapted Screenplay (which it also won). The movie was a breakout role for Javier Bardem, whose depiction of cold-blooded killer, Anton Chigurh, earned him a Best Supporting Actor statue and became one of his most famous roles.

One of his most celebrated novels, The Road, was also adapted for the big screen in 2009 into a haunting movie with Viggo Mortensen and a young Kodi Smit-McPhee in the lead. The post-apocalyptic story centers around a man and his son trying to survive a harsh environment after humanity is decimated. This is also the novel that earned the author his Pulitzer prize.

Cormac McCarthy's Works Always Challenged Conventional Storytelling

McCarthy also tried his hand at writing directly for the screen, and penned the screenplays of two feature films. The most known was 2013’s The Counselor which, of course, attracted the attention of several Hollywood A-listers including Michael Fassbender, Penélope Cruz, Brad Pitt, and more.

Aside from these titles, McCarthy also wrote other celebrated novels such as "All the Pretty Horses," "The Crossing," "Child of God," and his two most recent titles, "The Passenger" and "Stella Maris." Fans of the author’s work also provide constant praise for "Blood Meridian," which is widely considered his masterpiece. The story is perceived as impossible to adapt for the cinema since it challenges conventional storytelling. However, Hollywood has kept an eye on it for decades.

Our deepest condolences go out to McCarthy's friends and family.