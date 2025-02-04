The late author Cormac McCarthy was one of the preeminent chroniclers of the American condition. His novels, often filled with harsh violence and bleak outcomes, left a scorched path of uncompromising works that detailed the depths of humanity and the moral compromises taken to get there. McCarthy's books have been revered for their dense, often philosophical prose and unflinching content. That style bled from his novels into the cinema, as several of McCarthy's most searing works were adapted into films.

The individual success of those adaptations is variant, but they all share some aspect of the author's unique voice, which isn't afraid of the dark. Each of the films based on the work of Cormac McCarthy, at the very least, touch hands with the notion of evil and tragedy, and some go further to make bedfellows with them. A marathon of McCarthy films would be an endurance test of one's moral fortitude and how far one's willing to dive into nihilistic uncertainty. These are the six films by Cormac McCarthy, listed based on the darkness of their content.

6 'All the Pretty Horses' (2000)

Directed by Billy Bob Thornton

Image via Miramax Films

All the Pretty Horses holds the distinction of being the first filmed adaptation of McCathy's work, and that's about the only distinction it holds. The author's vivid tale of two cowboys who travel over the Mexican border to find work and love is transposed into a bland romantic thriller that loses much of the melancholy present in the text. Matt Damon leads as John Grady Cole, a farmhand gone wayward who falls for the daughter of a Mexican rancher, played by Penélope Cruz, and who is subsequently imprisoned, along with his fellow cowboy, for crimes they did not commit.

McCarthy's novel isn't as grim as his most apocalyptic works, but the prison section delves deeper into the hearts of darkness than the film can commit since the adaptation leans more on heavy-handed melodrama, which drains the impact and leaves it dramatically inert. The fault isn't that of director Billy Bob Thornton, who had proven his mettle with moral relativity in his previous effort as director with Sling Blade. The blame for the dramatic neutering of McCarthy's work goes instead to infamous producer and scum blob Harvey Weinstein, who butchered the adaptation by editing it into oblivion and plastering a generic musical score onto it. It's a vision compromised that fails to capture the heartbreak for a lost way of life inherent in McCarthy's text.

5 'The Sunset Limited' (2011)

Directed by Tommy Lee Jones

Image via HBO

A few years removed from the success of No Country of Old Men, star Tommy Lee Jones rejoined McCarthy for a television film adaptation of McCarthy's play The Sunset Limited. McCarthy adapted the text himself, and the film maintains the sparse single setting of the stage play, which amounts to a prolonged philosophical debate between a Christian ex-con, played by Samuel L. Jackson, and a suicidal Atheist professor, played by Jones. Physical violence is never made flesh on screen, instead kept within the descriptions of the characters, and Jones, as director, is confident in letting the performances drive the dark subject material.

Jackson and Jones trade barbs, wits and stories as they battle on a philosophical impasse over the nature of man, God, and ultimate salvation. In short, The Sunset Limited is a heady mix of profound wordplay from the always-pondering McCarthy that the two actors handle with veteran skill. The ending is bitter and nihilistic, fully divorced from the hope that can sometimes infiltrate McCarthy's darkest of works. There's a whole lot of demon wrestling to be had in the match-up of the film, but the final blow is a gut punch to anyone who had maintained optimism.

4 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Image via Paramount Pictures

A match made in hopeless hell, the Coen Brothers' uncompromising adaptation of McCarthy's most cinematic novel, No Country For Old Men, is a pretty much perfect thriller that plays out the twisted ways that fate and circumstance violently intertwine. In the aftermath of a desert drug deal gone wrong, Josh Brolin's Llewellyn Moss takes advantage of an opportunity that unleashes hell across West Texas in the personage of the psychotic Anton Chigurh, played by Javier Bardem. Tracking it all is Tommy Lee Jones as a county sheriff who can't take the measure of the crime and violence he sees perpetrated.

Plenty of blood is spilled throughout the runtime, but it's the unrelenting pace and dark tone that the Coens approach the material with that gives it the narrative weight that sinks into the stomach of the viewer early on and doesn't release until well after the credits roll. Just as in McCarthy's text, death doesn't wait or discern when it comes to guilt or innocence; it just washes over everyone, leaving a trail of bodies filled with bullets behind. No Country for Old Men is a nihilistic masterpiece that resuscitated the cinematic career of McCarthy, laying a path for even further destruction to follow.