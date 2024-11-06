Cormac McCarthy was one of the most important American writers of the 20th century, and of the 21st century so far. It wasn’t until the 2000s that he became something of a household name outside the world of literature, thanks to some high-profile adaptations of his later works. His writing style was distinctive, blunt, and rather powerful in its own unique way… difficult to adapt to film, too, but some filmmakers managed to do McCarthy’s work justice, even if it meant some deviations from the source material.

The coldness, sparseness, and brutality of some Cormac McCarthy stories do contribute to that notion of difficult adaptability (it’s possibly affecting Blood Meridian’s chances at getting a film adaptation), but when filmmakers make it work, cinematic gold can ensue. The following movies – ranked from worst to best – are all either based on McCarthy’s novels, or have screenplays that were written by McCarthy himself. The only title excluded is 1977’s The Gardener's Son, which exists as an episode of an anthology series called Visions (there is one other standalone – and less obscure – TV movie that is included here).

6 'Child of God' (2013)

Director: James Franco

Child of God is the earliest novel by Cormac McCarthy to have gotten a movie adaptation to date, but it’s sadly probably the weakest film with the legendary writer’s name attached to it, too. The book was published in 1973, and the film came out exactly 40 years later, and the former is a much more effective exploration of difficult subject matter than the latter. The novel works as something of a distinctive piece of horror, while the film is definable more as a slightly generic crime drama.

The uneasy magic of McCarthy’s prose is lost here, with the premise – about a violent outsider of a man continuing to become more of a killer as his disillusionment with the world grows – being the same in both, but the execution is just off. Additionally, the film changes the book’s ending, and not for the better. Much of the blame can be laid at the feet of director James Franco, who also stars in this, and has continually tried to become a director but hasn’t found much by way of critical success, to say the least (outside The Disaster Artist). Perhaps it’s for the best that nothing really came of his attempt to adapt Blood Meridian, outside approximately half an hour of test footage.

5 'All the Pretty Horses' (2000)

Director: Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton is much more well-known for his acting than his directing, though he had a more-than-solid directorial debut in 1996, with Sling Blade, a rather impactful drama he also starred in. His follow-up effort, All the Pretty Horses, is significant for being the first major film adaptation of a Cormac McCarthy story, but it wasn’t a great one. At least it stands apart from most typical McCarthy works, as All the Pretty Horses isn't as intense or violent as some of the better-known McCarthy stories, instead being something of a romance.

Well, romance plays a part, because All the Pretty Horses is also a character drama and a Western (though one set during the 20th century, rather than the 1800s). It’s not a total misfire, but it doesn’t really work as well on screen compared to its novel form (executive meddling probably didn't help it). Additionally, it’s beneficial to read All the Pretty Horses rather than watch it because the book is the first entry in what became known as The Border Trilogy, whereas the film version stands alone.

4 'The Counselor' (2013)

Director: Ridley Scott

Of the Cormac McCarthy movies with screenplays written by the man himself, The Counselor is the only one that was an entirely new idea, written exclusively for the format of film. It retains the sort of feeling one gets within the writer’s novels, being a bitter, cynical, violent, and unusually paced crime movie. It was directed by Ridley Scott, though it doesn’t feel as though it matches his sensibilities as a filmmaker all that well, making for a film that could charitably be called “off-kilter.”

It takes place in and around the Mexican drug trade and related conflicts, with the plot broadly definable as being about a lawyer getting into trouble when he gets involved with drug trafficking in the area. Overall, though, The Counselor is a good deal more convoluted than that, with an abundance of characters and a sense of things sometimes being sluggish, but also progressing too fast at other points. It’s unrelentingly bleak and bloody, and some of it’s admittedly memorable, but a good chunk of it misses the mark. It’s an interesting film, to some extent, but also an occasionally frustrating one.