Collider is excited to unveil the exclusive new poster for Corner Office, and it's here to introduce audiences to a new workplace comedy that will enlighten the summer with a very fun cast. Jon Hamm will play the main character, a man that finds himself trapped in the absurdities of corporate life. The movie will allow him to interact with the people that surround him in the office, although they are not your typical co-workers. Hamm's character will need an enormous amount of patience if he hopes to survive yet another week in a life that is clearly not the one he desired for himself.

The cast included in the upcoming film will make sure to include some of the most entertaining performers from their respective productions. Danny Pudi, Christopher Heyerdahl and Sarah Gadon are some of the names that will portray the rest of the office, setting the stage for some hilarious exchanges between them and Hamm's protagonist. Added to that, the fact that these actors aren't seen together in a single production often opens up the door to plenty of comedic opportunities. It remains to be seen if the employees of this company can learn how to live with each other, or if yet another corporate building will be turned into a mess.

Joachim Back was behind the camera for Corner Office, and the acclaimed filmmaker is ready to take the next step in his career. Back won an Academy Award for his live-action short film, The New Tenants. In that story, a nosy neighbor, a drug dealer, and a married man are the protagonists of the tale. When two of them move into their new apartment, the neighbor is expectant for them to find the mystery behind the place, as the apartment has yet to fully reveal its secrets. As a comedic short, unexpected character dynamics take place, and what was supposed to be scary turns out to be amusing.

What's Next for Jon Hamm?

After starring in this summer's workplace comedy, Hamm will be joining one of the most successful franchises from recent years, as a part of the voice cast from the upcoming animated prequel, Transformers: One. The film will tell the origin story of the rivalry behind Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Bryan Tyree Henry). Even if the characters have been fighting each other for decades, the start of their problems has never been seen on the big screen. And after years of live-action sequels, this will be the first animated Transformers feature released in this century.

You can check out the first poster for Corner Office and new stills below, before the movie premieres in theaters and releases on digital on August 4:

