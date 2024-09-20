Many of the best movie series of all time have been trilogies. Three seems to be the magic number, whether it's The Lord of the Rings, Back to the Future, The Dark Knight Trilogy or The Before Trilogy. While these examples all develop a single continuity that's developed across the movies, some trilogies are more loosely connected through themes or certain actors; think of unofficial trilogies like Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy or Lars von Trier's Depression Trilogy.

English director and screenwriter Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy is one of the finest examples of this practice and is a series of movies that shouldn't be forgotten when discussing great trilogies. The Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy, named so in reference to the ice cream cone brand that's popular in the UK and featured in the movies, consists of three entries: Shaun of the Dead (2004), Hot Fuzz (2007) and The World's End (2013). Each movie is excellent in a distinct way, revolutionizing cinematic comedy in the early 2000s. However, it's also undeniable that one reigns supreme among both critics and audiences. And while all three are highlights of new millennium comedy, one entry in the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy is objectively the best.

3 'The World's End' (2013)

Starring Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Rosamund Pike, and Martin Freeman

Close

Gary King (Simon Pegg) is a 40-year-old teenager Hell-bent on completing a 12-pub crawl with his four childhood friends (Nick Frost, Martin Freeman, Paddy Considine and Eddie Marsan). Twenty years earlier, the gang failed to make it to the final pub on their journey, The World's End, and this time, Gary is not going to let anything get in their way. He drags his reluctant friends back to their quiet hometown to begin their booze-fueled quest. Just when it appears as though they have found their rhythm, extra-terrestrial forces get in the way of the gang's pints.

To the credit of Wright as a filmmaker and his consistently great work, even the weakest flavor of this trilogy is still a thoroughly entertaining and enjoyable movie. Indeed, The World's End is arguably the most consistently funny entry to the trilogy; Pegg's turn as man-teen Gary King allows the gifted comedic actor to let loose and riff with his mainly straight-faced co-stars with hilarious results; it's no wonder The World's End is Pegg's favorite in the Cornetto trilogy. Despite its goofiness, the film is a thoughtfully told narrative that touches on themes of nostalgia and adulthood that can get quite surprisingly emotional at times. Not all aspects of The World's End work quite as well; there are some issues when it comes to balancing tones, and the overall experience as a whole just doesn't feel quite as fresh as the other two entries to the trilogy. Still, The World's End is a hilariously good alien invasion movie with plenty of humor and some heartfelt messaging, making it as comforting as a cold pint in a cozy pub.

The World's End Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 18, 2013 Director Edgar Wright Cast Thomas Law , Zachary Bailess , Jasper Levine , James Tarpey , Luke Bromley , Sophie Evans Runtime 109 Writers Simon Pegg , Edgar Wright

2 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Starring Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Paddy Considine, and Bill Nighy

Image via Rogue Pictures

Police Sargeant Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) is the finest law enforcement officer in all of London. In fact, he's so good that to make the rest of the London Metropolitan Police look better, Angel is reassigned to the sleepy, crime-free rural town of Sandford. His new partner is Danny Butterman (Nick Frost), the overly enthusiastic but well-intentioned son of the police chief. Luckily for the duo, their hunger for action would soon be answered as a series of horrific "accidents" rock the quiet town. Angel senses that the town of Sandford might not be as tranquil and innocent as he first believed — a sinister conspiracy begins to unravel, and tensions between the officers and the townspeople reach a boiling point.

Hot Fuzz is a masterwork of action, comedy and parody, and as much of an accomplishment it is to succeed in so many genres, it's somehow still not the tastiest flavor of the trilogy.

Hot Fuzz is a hysterical action comedy that might be the trilogy's most straight-up fun entry. Wright directs the action elements of the movie astoundingly well, and the return of the Pegg/Frost duo, this time as the embodiment of the buddy cop genre, further demonstrates their brilliant chemistry. While highly enjoyable as an explosive and goofy buddy comedy, Hot Fuzz is most memorable for how it utilizes and subverts genre tropes as a parody. Wright and Pegg, both credited as the movie's writers, are clearly big enjoyers of action cinema, and Hot Fuzz feels like a love letter to the genre, albeit a gag love letter. Hot Fuzz is packed with references and homage, but Wright keeps it fresh with his distinct and frenetic editing style that ensures the narrative and the comedy never lose steam. Hot Fuzz is a masterwork of action, comedy and parody, and as much of an accomplishment it is to succeed in so many genres, it's somehow still not the tastiest flavor of the trilogy.

1 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Starring Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield, and Lucy Davis