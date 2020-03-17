The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 250 – Coronavirus and ‘Contagion’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re pivoting to a new format. We typically talk about the big new releases in theaters, but with coronavirus shutting everything down, this week we’re talking about COVID-19’s impact on the film industry, which changes could be permanent, and what this means for film fans. We then move to a discussion of our first retrospective title, Steven Sodebergh‘s 2011 film Contagion. We talk about the ways the film is oddly comforting in 2020, its masterful economy of storytelling, how it fits into Soderbergh’s filmography and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched before revealing that next we’ll be discussing Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, so watch those titles on Netflix now!

