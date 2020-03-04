Here’s Every Media Event Cancelled or Postponed Due to the Coronavirus

Hollywood is taking coronavirus concerns pretty seriously. Granted, there’s the obvious downside to cancelling / postponing fan conventions, film festivals, movie premieres, and other high-profile events, but they pale in comparison to the upside, which is avoiding furthering the spread of the disease to crowds of hundreds or thousands gathered in attendance. It’s important to mention that the upside to the companies cancelling or delaying these events also has a financial component to it; better to take a temporary loss with the hopes of a longterm gain without the public relations nightmare that would come with seeming to ignore and help perpetuate an epidemic. Shareholders tend not to be too fond of that.
Here’s a look at every media-related event that has been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns so far:
- Disney recently cancelled a launch event in the U.K. that was intended to celebrate the European launch for their streaming service, Disney+. The service launches on March 24th. They’ve opted to go with an executive press briefing over the web sometime next week.
- Switzerland’s International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights has been cancelled
- Think Cinema Lausanne (a.k.a. Rencontres 7e Art) has been cancelled
- Greece’s Thessaloniki Documentary Festival has been postponed
- Just today, MGM and the producers of the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die announced that the film would be delayed from its intended April 10th to November 25th in the U.S.
- As of today, Amazon Studios has opted out of SXSW 2020 ahead of the March 13th kick-off; the Austin-based festival is expected to go on as planned.
- Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are closed until March 16th.
- Universal Studios Japan is closed until at least March 15th.
- Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closed.
- Fox News has cancelled their annual Upfronts presentation, which was slated for March 24th
- Emerald City Comic Con is scheduled to take place as planned from March 12th to March 15th, but stay tuned for more info.
- San Francisco’s annual Game Developers Conference has been postponed; a possible event is being planned for this summer
- Italy has banned public gatherings, putting a temporary stop to Paramount’s three-week shoot in Venice for Mission: Impossible 7
- Warner Bros. canceled the New York premiere of Superman: Red Son, scheduled for March 16th