Here’s Every Media Event Cancelled or Postponed Due to the Coronavirus

Hollywood is taking coronavirus concerns pretty seriously. Granted, there’s the obvious downside to cancelling / postponing fan conventions, film festivals, movie premieres, and other high-profile events, but they pale in comparison to the upside, which is avoiding furthering the spread of the disease to crowds of hundreds or thousands gathered in attendance. It’s important to mention that the upside to the companies cancelling or delaying these events also has a financial component to it; better to take a temporary loss with the hopes of a longterm gain without the public relations nightmare that would come with seeming to ignore and help perpetuate an epidemic. Shareholders tend not to be too fond of that.

Here’s a look at every media-related event that has been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns so far: