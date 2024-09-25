Love a good Tim Burton movie? Well, now you can watch one of his best on Max. The man who produced The Nightmare Before Christmas (sorry to those who think he directed it) is known for his spooky style and his ability to bring his aesthetic to life in every project that he does. And now, one of his best animated films is heading to Max for October! That is, of course, Corpse Bride. If you were a Hot Topic kid, you were 100% into this movie when it came out and no one blames you for that.

The 2005 film followed Victor Van Dort (Johnny Depp) as he was supposed to wed Victoria Everglot (Emily Watson). Terrified of the idea of it, Victor goes into the forest to try and practice his vows to Victoria when a branch falls on him and kills him. A horrible way to spend the night before your wedding, but it leads to Victor meeting Emily the Corpse Bride (Helena Bonham Carter). Through a series of issues (namely Emily wanting to marry Victor and the whole being dead thing) Victor has to figure out how to stop Victoria from marrying Barkis Bittern (Richard E. Grant).

It is truly the definition of a twisted fairytale. Emily is murdered after she eloped with her husband, destined for a life of loneliness in the underground. But despite her love for Victor and her determination to marry him, she still uses her power to make sure that he has the love and happiness that he deserves.

One of Burton's Best

Often Burton gets credit with The Nightmare Before Christmas. Actually, that was a Henry Selick film. Burton has a story credit on the film. While The Nightmare Before Christmas is technically the better film of the two, out of Burton's own animated directorial work, Corpse Bride is the clear winner. It is smart, funny, and emotional. The song that Emily sings while sitting at a piano with Victor is still seared into my brain years later. That's the power that Corpse Bride has as a film. Years after you've seen it, you're still emotional about Emily's journey and the life she could have had if someone hadn't ripped it from her prematurely.

It is beautiful, spooky, and a great movie to watch this Halloween season. Luckily, fans of the Burton film can watch it on Max starting on October 1.

