Corsage is a period drama movie starring Vicky Krieps and following a partly fictionalized account of the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. In real-life, the eccentric Empress' childhood was said to be one of adventure and creativity, however, it came to an abrupt end when Elisabeth turned 16 and was married to Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria. From then on, she was reluctantly thrust into high society, and her deep fears of growing older whilst trying to maintain her youthful beauty only became more extreme. Interestingly, Corsage is the fifth production about the historical Empress to be released in the past two years. It seems the troubled life of Elisabeth leaves much to be explored.

Vicky Krieps (Hanna) will play Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Florian Teichtmeister (Die Chefin) will play Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria. Katharina Lorenz (Murder by the Lake) and Jeanne Werner (The Colony) will play ladies-in-waiting Countess Marie Festetics and Ida Ferenczy respectively. Finnegan Oldfield (Reinventing Marvin) will play Louis Le Prince, a French artist and inventor of the first motion picture camera. Irish actor Colin Morgan (Belfast) will play noted horseman George "Bay" Middleton. Corsage begins on Christmas Eve 1877, Elisabeth's 40th birthday. Deemed an "old woman" Elisabeth must try harder than ever to maintain her public image. Keep reading to find out how you can watch this intriguing movie.

When Is Corsage Releasing?

Corsage began filming on March 2, 2021, across Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wrapped four months later on July 7, 2021. The movie had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2022. It then went on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, and the New York Film Festival in October 2022. Corsage will be made available to wider audiences in the United States on December 23, 2022, and in the United Kingdom three days later on December 26, 2022. Fans in France, however, will have to wait a little longer. Corsage will release in France on January 25, 2023.

Is Corsage in Theaters?

Yes, Corsage will be available in theaters across the United States, United Kingdom, and France on its respective release dates.

Watch the Corsage Trailer

IFC Films released a trailer for Corsage on their official YouTube channel on September 13, 2022. In the trailer, we see Empress Elisabeth dramatically fainting at a public event as the people around her look on in shock. Back in her private residence, she is then seen gleefully recounting how she staged her episode of ill health. Elisabeth is shown to be headstrong, and swings between an almost childlike happiness and, much more frequently, periods of quiet depression. The reason for her depression is in part due to her place in high society and her marriage to Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria. In one scene from the trailer, Franz tells Elisabeth that while it is his duty to oversee the empire, her duty is merely to "represent" - to be no more than a pretty face hanging onto his arm at luxurious events hosted for the rich. One quote in particular summarizes perfectly how it feels to watch Elisabeth's tragedy on screen: "Her soul is like a chaotic museum."

Corsage Showtimes

You can check for Corsage showtimes and tickets at a theater near you using the following links:

Is Corsage Streaming Online?

Unfortunately, it is not yet known when or where Corsage will be available to stream. The staggered theatrical release across the globe leads us to speculate that should the film later be available to stream, but it likely won't be until spring 2023 at the earliest. Considering IFC Films, the US distributor, is owned by AMC Networks, it's possible that the movie could end up on the parent company's streaming service, AMC+. The standard monthly cost for an AMC+ subscription is $8.99 (not including taxes). IFC also has its own subscription streaming and on-demand service called IFC Films Unlimited, which costs $5.99 per month.

How's the Critical Reception to Corsage?

Rather great, actually. Corsage currently holds an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, 6.8/10 on IMDb, and a score of 80 on Metacritic. At Cannes, director Marie Kreutzer received an Un Certain Regard Award nomination for the film and Krieps won the Un Certain Regard Best Performance Prize. The movie also won Best Film at London Film Festival and got Krieps a total of five awards, including the one she got at Cannes. That's just a sampling of the festival acclaim that Corsage has received, marking this as a movie to watch out for.

More Movies Like Corsage That Are Available to Watch Now

The Wonder (2022): Set in the 1860s, Lib Wright (Florence Pugh), a young and grieving widowed nurse is summoned to a remote village in The Irish Midlands to bear witness to a miraculous case. An eleven-year-old girl whose family believes she has been "chosen by god" has not eaten for months, yet remains healthy. The girl claims she lives on "manna from heaven", and Lib is tasked with closely monitoring the girl and her family for two weeks to confirm the validity of their statements. Lib is a firm believer in science over religion and tries to get to the bottom of what is happening, but the more time she spends with the girl, the more confused she becomes.

The Favourite (2018): The Favourite is a mostly fictional account of the real-life historical figure Queen Anne, who was Queen of Great Britain in the early 1700s. In the movie, Queen Anne's health is rapidly deteriorating, and she has no interest in carrying out her royal duties. Due to her reluctance for all things business, Queen Anne's advisor and lover Sarah Churchill is more than happy to take the reins, and effectively rules the country by proxy. Things are pretty much perfect for Sarah until her impoverished younger cousin arrives and begins to worm her way into royal life. The cousins begin to fight over Queen Anne's affections, and it's clear they will not stop until one of them is banished from the palace.

