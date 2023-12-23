Corey Burton was initially nervous about getting into voice acting due to his shyness, but has since become one of the most well-known and recognizable voices in the industry. He got his start with Disney at the age of seventeen, where he performed a near-perfect imitation of Hans Conried, who voiced Captain Hook in Peter Pan (1953). This led to him studying radio acting under the tutelage of legends like Paul Frees and Daws Butler, which only expanded his impressive vocal range.

Burton's voice can be heard in movies, TV shows, video games, and numerous Disneyland rides. His talent for impersonations is impeccable, which often leads to him getting brought on to play a character when studios can't get the original actor. It's also not too uncommon to hear him play multiple characters within the same project.

10 Gruffi Gummi

'Adventures of the Gummi Bears'

Image via Disney

The self-titled leader of the Gummy Glen, Gruffi Gummi takes it upon himself to ensure that his small family of Gummi Bears is safe and secure. He believes in doing things "The Gummi Way," which makes him resistant to changes and new ways of thinking. While this can make him strict and a bit of a perfectionist at times, his opinion is well respected by his friends due to his always voicing reason and caution.

Gruffi was voiced by Bill Scott in the first season of Adventures of the Gummi Bears, with Burton taking over for the remainder of the show's run following Scott's death. He gives Gruffi a tough, no-nonsense voice that works as both the team grump and a hard but well-meaning father. Though he can sound harsh when pointing out the flaws in his fellow Gummis, it's never without some merit and always comes from a place of care.

Watch on Disney+

9 Hugo Strange

'Batman: Arkham City'

Image via Rocksteady studios

A brilliant psychiatrist from Arkham Asylum, Hugo Strange is placed in charge of the newly created Arkham City by the corrupt mayor, Quincy Sharp (Tom Kane). Using his TYGER mercenaries, Strange rules this fenced-off section of Gotham City with an iron fist and treats the criminals in his care like animals. His brilliant use of psychoanalysis allows him to even deduce the true identity of Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy), who he has thrown into Arkham City as well.

Burton's take on Strange makes him a truly menacing antagonist in Batman: Arkham City. He never raises his voice, always speaking with a calm but confident demeanor, as if he knows that there's nothing anyone can do to challenge him. Cold and utterly ruthless, he has no desire to actually help his patients and even help feed into their condition, so he can study them for his own satisfaction.

8 Zeus

God of War Franchise

Image via Santa Monica Studio

After defeating his father, Cronus (Lloyd Sherr and George Ball), and imprisoning the Titans, Zeus became the leader of the new pantheon of Greek Gods and ruled from the top of Mount Olympus. When his son, Ares (Steve Blume) waged war against Athena's (Carole Ruggier and Erin Torpey) city of Athens, Zeus aided the demigod Kratos (TC Carson) in acquiring the power to kill him and becoming the new God of War. However, Zeus' paranoia eventually led to him betraying Kratos, which brought the Spartan's wrath to all of Olympus.

Burton first voiced Zeus in God of War II, replacing Paul Eiding from the first game. While Eiding's voice worked for a more helpful King of the Gods, Burton's voice is perfect for the more antagonistic role he takes following Ares' death. His voice carries a cold fury with every word, which hints at the tremendous power at his disposal, and the rage at any who think they can challenge his authority.

7 Gaetan Molière

'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

Image via Disney

One of the world's leading experts on geology and mineralogy, Gaetan Molière was chosen as part of an expedition to find the Sheppard's Journal, which holds a map that leads to the lost continent of Atlantis. He later joins on a second expedition to find Atlantis, where he operates a massive drill-mounted vehicle called the Digger. He immediately takes a dislike to the team's Altantis expert and linguist, Milo James Thatch (Michael J. Fox), but over time warms up to him with the rest of the crew.

Mole and the other side characters are a big reason why Atlantis: The Lost Empire is an underrated gem from Disney. Burton's voice is a hilarious combination of a French accent and manic whispers, which does a good job of making Mole sound like a rodent. His obsession with soil and tendency to get into people's personal space make him one of the film's best sources of comic relief, but they also take the time to show off his intelligence as well.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire Release Date June 2, 2001 Director Gary Trousdale , Kirk Wise Cast Michael J. Fox , Corey Burton , Claudia Christian , James Garner , John Mahoney , Phil Morris Rating PG Runtime 95 Main Genre Animation

Watch on Disney+

6 Cad Bane

Star Wars Franchise

Image via Cartoon Network

As the Clone Wars raged across the galaxy, bounty hunters found themselves in high demand. One of the deadliest was Cad Bane, distinguished by his wide-brimmed hat, quick draw style of shooting, and his willingness to accept any job for the right price. Several of these jobs brought him into conflict with the Jedi Order, and especially master Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor).

Since debuting in the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars' first season, Bane has become one of the most popular minor antagonists in the Star Wars franchise. Burton's performance is menacing and grave, which sells Bane as an experienced bounty hunter who's seen and done it all to the point where very little phases him. Burton even reprised his role for The Book of Boba Fett, where his voice was dubbed over Dorian Kingi's physical performance, though Bane's design in live-action is questionable at best.

Watch on Disney+

5 Captain Hook

Various Disney Projects

Image via Disney

The captain of the pirate ship The Jolly Roger, Captain Hook lost his left hand in a duel with Peter Pan (Bobby Driscoll and Blayne Weaver), who fed it to a crocodile. Now the reptile follows Captain Hook wherever he goes in the hopes of getting to eat the rest of him. As such, Hook refuses to leave Neverland until he gets revenge on his hated rival.

Hook was the role that began Burton's career, and over the years he's only gotten better at bringing the good captain to life. He perfectly captures the duality of Hook's personality: the gentleman pirate who is skilled at manipulation and the ruthless cutthroat who doesn't hesitate to off someone for a minor inconvenience. This has helped contribute to Hook's popularity among the Disney villains.

Watch on Disney+

4 Ludwig Von Drake

Various Disney Projects

Image via Disney

The Austrian uncle to Donald Duck (Clarence Nash and Tony Anselmo), Ludwig Von Drake is a duck of many talents. He has traveled the world and accumulated a vast wealth of knowledge on all topics. He loves to share this knowledge with anyone who will listen in the form of lectures, but his self-described kooky personality often leads to him getting sidetracked.

Initially meant to serve as a one-shot character to introduce audiences to technicolored television, Von Drake's popularity led to him making numerous appearances in Disney television shows, anthologies, and shorts. Burton has voiced the character since 1987 and was initially hesitant to do so, believing he could not match Paul Frees's original voice. Fortunately, Burton's portrayal is phenomenal, both as an homage to Frees and accentuating Von Drake's silly antics.

Watch on Disney+

3 Shockwave

'The Transformers'

Image via Hasbro

As one of the oldest and most loyal followers of Megatron (Frank Welker), Shockwave was left with stewardship of the planet Cybertron while Megatron and his Decepticons left to intercept Autobots under the command of Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen). This resulted in both factions crashing onto Earth and laying dormant for four million years. Shockwave performed his task dutifully all the same, and upon re-establishing contact with Megatron, used his space bridge technology to help transport materials between Earth and Cybertron.

Burton voices Shockwave in a way that eerily mimics the voice of the late great David Warner, which makes him sound instantly recognizable among The Transformers' already impressive voice cast. He approaches every situation with cold and menacing logic, with not a thought given to emotion. Burton's performance is so good that he reprised it in 2007's Transformers: Animated, where he also voiced Megatron and the Autobot, Rachet.

Watch on Amazon Prime

2 Count Dooku

Star Wars Franchise

Image via Disney

Once the apprentice of Master Yoda (Tom Kane) and the master of Qui-Gon Jin (Liam Neeson), Count Dooku of Serenno lost faith in the Jedi order when he became aware of the rampant corruption found in the Galactic Republic. This led to his fall to the dark side of the Force and becoming the new apprentice of Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). He tasked Dooku with gathering together a Confederacy of Independent Star Systems to challenge the Republic and plunge the galaxy into war.

First portrayed in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones by the amazing Sir Christopher Lee, Burton has voiced Dooku in almost every Star Wars show and video game. He perfectly captures the Sith Lord's wisdom and calm intellect, portraying him as an experienced chess master and politician. Lee enjoyed Burton's portrayal of Dooku, and when asked to voice the character in 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars Movie, Lee was initially confused as to why they weren't using Burton.

Watch on Disney+

1 Brainiac

DC Animated Universe

Image via Warner Bros

Originally the supercomputer of the planet Krypton, Brainiac became aware of the planet's imminent destruction but saw the preservation of Krypton's knowledge as more important than its citizens. After keeping them in the dark about the apocalypse until the last moment, Brainiac abandoned Krypton and created a new goal: to collect the knowledge of other planets and then destroy them, thus making the information more precious. When he tried to do this on Earth, he came into contact with Superman (Tim Daly and George Newbern), the son of Brainiac's old rival, Jor-El (Christopher McDonald).

Burton's portrayal of Brainiac is one of the strongest and most iconic in all of DC's animated properties. His study of radio voices allows him to perfectly capture the essence of an evil robot, without a hint of remorse or emotion. Every word is spoken with a cold, unwavering monotone voice, which makes Brainiac even more chilling to behold.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: Every Disney Silver Age Villain, Ranked