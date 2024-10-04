Because they often breathe characters into life, set the tone, and help create the identity and visuals of a film, a well-crafted design is a key aspect that must be executed properly when making a movie. This is especially true when said movie is specifically set in a certain era or takes place in a world that's different from ours.

Fortunately for viewers who enjoy a deep dive into the narratives they're witnessing, many great movies count on incredible costume design that helps shape their narratives, set the mood, and fully immerse audiences through their visual storytelling. From Phantom Thread to The Lord of the Rings, these are some of the best costume designs in movies, ranked by greatness.

10 'Phantom Thread' (2017)

Designer: Mark Bridges

Image via Universal Studios

Starring the talented Daniel Day-Lewis (who earned yet another Academy Award nomination for his amazing performance and is set to make an acting return), Paul Thomas Anderson's bewitching Phantom Thread set in 1950s London follows a renowned dressmaker whose life is disrupted by a young woman (Vicky Krieps, who proves to be an extremely talented star) who later becomes his muse and lover.

Mark Bridges' Academy Award-winning elegant costume design plays a huge role in making Phantom Thread the memorable, acclaimed movie that it is — after all, they are an extension of its protagonist's personality, perfectly embodying his perfectionistic nature while also serving as a narrative tool that sheds light on power and manipulation, two themes often explored in the film. Bridges' talent is notable, especially after working with Anderson for more than two decades, and the dresses are meticulously crafted and understandably widely praised.

Phantom Thread Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 25, 2017 Director Paul Thomas Anderson Cast Vicky Krieps , daniel day-lewis , Lesley Manville , Sue Clark , Joan Brown , Harriet Leitch Runtime 130

9 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Designer: Milena Canonero

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Sofia Coppola's historical drama is a refreshing take on the coming-of-age genre. Set against the backdrop of Versailles, Marie Antoinette retells the life of its titular character, played by Kirsten Dunst, depicting her betrothal and marriage to Louis XVI at 14 to her ill-fated reign as queen at 19 and ultimately to the fall of Versailles.

Mila Canonero's Academy Award-winning costume design is nothing short of breathtaking: whether we're talking gowns, wigs, or the small details, it perfectly captures the excess of Marie Antoinette's life at Versailles with a fresh twist — including lavender Converse sneakers purposely placed among lavish shoes to highlight the fact that Marie was just a teenager at the time. Considering that the film depicts Marie as a fashion icon and sheds light on her influence over French fashion and society, Canonero's work was a huge part of its narrative.

8 'The Favourite' (2018)

Designer: Sandy Powell

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Directed by Poor Things' Yorgos Lanthimos, this Best Picture-nominated, immersive period drama features a stellar cast — one that includes Emma Stone, too, with Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in the lead roles. Set in 18th-century England, The Favourite illustrates the rivalry between the status quo at the court and a new servant who endears herself to a frail Queen Anne after arriving.

The Favourite's costume design is nothing short of brilliant, becoming a key aspect of the movie's storytelling and aesthetics. Although historically inspired, the costumes are also slightly modernized, offering a fresh take on the 18th-century setting. While Sandy Powell did her own historical research, she used contemporary and inexpensive fabrics to create the costumes: "I had my buyers go out and sample everything that was within our price range, and then concentrated on the silhouette and tone,” she revealed.

7 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Designer: Jenny Beavan

Image via Warner Bros.

Mad Max: Fury Road is easily one of the best dystopian films of all time, whether for its incredibly engaging action-packed narrative, unforgettable aesthetics, or three-dimensional characters. Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, the story sees Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa rebel against a tyrannical ruler in search of her homeland.

Jenny Beavan's astounding work is an important element that has brought Fury Road's dystopian world-building to life; it helped audiences get a better glimpse of each character's personality and contributed to the film's gritty visuals. With that being said, it also plays a part in telling the story effectively by highlighting the differences between characters and groups. Beaven's efforts in Cruella are also worth mentioning, as it was her third Oscar win for Best Achievement in Costume Design following A Room With a View and Fury Road.

6 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover' (1990)

Designer: Jean-Paul Gaultier

Image via Miramax

Jean-Paul Gaultier may be best known for his work as a fashion designer. However, he also does a phenomenal job at crafting striking costumes. The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover is a crime drama set at Le Hollandais gourmet restaurant, following a cook, a thief, his wife, and her lover as they all come together to unleash a shocking torrent of food, murder, and revenge.

Although it greatly benefits from a talented stellar cast featuring Tim Roth, Michael Gambon, and Helen Mirren, this cult arthouse revenge film by Peter Greenaway would certainly not be as iconic without Jean Paul Gaultier's incredible efforts. Whether it is the way the costumes change color based on the room the characters are in, seamlessly blending them in the scenery, or how they emphasize the roles of each, Gaultier's amazing work is not to be missed.

Watch on Paramount Plus

5 'The Great Gatsby' (2013)

Designer: Catherine Martin

Image via Warner Bros.

Adapted from the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Carey Mulligan, this lavish Baz Luhrmann film follows writer Nick Carraway as he finds himself drawn to the past and lifestyle of a mysterious millionaire neighbor, Jay Gatsby, and the extravagant parties of the Jazz era.

Although The Great Gatsby has disappointed some following its release, there is no denying that it is a pleasing film to look at. Ranging from its stunning cinematography to Catherine Martin's efforts in the costume department, all these visual aspects helped elevate the film. Even if it is not the most accurate costume design for the decade, Martin's Oscar-winning work still manages to capture the essence of 1920s fashion with a modern twist, highlighting the extravagance and excess of the Jazz Age.

4 'Cleopatra' (1963)

Designers: Irene Sharaff, Vittorio Nino Novarese and Renie Conley

Image via 20th Century Studios

Starring Elizabeth Taylor in an iconic lead role and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz and Rouben Mamoulian, Cleopatra is a historical epic following the Queen of Egypt's journey, highlighting her tragedies and triumphs as she attempts to resist the imperial ambitions of Rome.

Although L. Mankiewicz's movie is iconic for several reasons, the astounding costume design by Irene Sharaff, Vittorio Nino Novarese, and Renie Conley's Oscar-winning is easily one of Cleopatra's standout aspects. The clothing perfectly mirrored the historical grandeur of such an era, with Cleopatra often shining in opulent and striking clothing. With that said, there is no doubt that a huge part of Cleopatra's influence was connected to its costumes, influencing pop culture and fashion for years after its release.

Cleopatra (1963) Release Date June 12, 1963 Cast Elizabeth Taylor , Richard Burton , Rex Harrison , Pamela Brown , George Cole , Hume Cronyn , Cesare Danova , Kenneth Haigh , Andrew Keir , Martin Landau , Roddy McDowall , Robert Stephens , Francesca Annis , Grégoire Aslan , Martin Benson , John Doucette , Michael Hordern , John Hoyt Runtime 251 Minutes Expand

Rent on Apple TV

3 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Designers: Nglia Dickinson and Richard Taylor

Image via New Line Cinema

The Fellowship of the Ring's awe-inspiring worldbuilding is a major highlight, with the costumes helping create an immersive atmosphere and distinguishing different cultures within the Middle Earth. The first installment in the franchise follows a meek Hobbit who embarks on a journey alongside eight companions to destroy the powerful One Ring.

Created by the talented Nglia Dickinson and Richard Taylor, The Fellowship of the Ring's Oscar-winning costume is designed with meticulous attention to detail, bringing to life the characters' wardrobe realistically and enhancing their character development. It also helped tell the difference between the group, with the hobbits' reflecting their peaceful demeanor and the elves', often made from silk-like fabric, reflecting their graceful nature. Another incredible fact is that many costumes were hand-sewn and made from natural materials, something that gave them a unique look.

2 'Barry Lyndon' (1975)

Designers: Milena Canonero and Ulla-Britt Söderlund

Image via Warner Bros.

Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon is easily one of his best films, enduring as a historical epic to this day. In the movie, an Irish rogue captures the attention of a rich widow, assuming her dead husband's aristocratic role in 18th-century England. It stars Ryan O'Neal and Marisa Berenson in the lead roles.

Although Kubrick's direction is outstanding on its own, Barry Lyndon's storytelling is elevated by its incredible costume design — it helps reflect the protagonist's journey through different social classes, evolving from simple and rough to carefully tailored outfits. Furthermore, the beautiful and Academy Award-winning efforts of Milena Canonero and Ulla-Britt Söderlund play a role in making each shot rich and striking, contributing to this historical epic's acclaimed status among cinematography enthusiasts and fans of period drama movies.

Barry Lyndon Release Date December 18, 1975 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Ryan O'Neal , Marisa Berenson , Patrick Magee , Hardy Krüger , Diana Körner Runtime 185 Minutes

Rent on Apple TV

1 'Sabrina' (1954)

Designers: Edith Head, Hubert de Givenchy