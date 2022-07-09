Spider-Man has one of the most iconic looks in superhero history. His blue and red getup is recognizable to people all over the world. It's such a simple, iconic look that it's easily adaptable to new variations across the character's storied history.

The MCU has done an excellent job adapting some of Spider-Man's most famous costumes throughout his many appearances. Modern updates on the classic look, the Ditko costume, and the Iron Spider have graced the silver screen. Still, there are many more costumes that Spidey has donned still available for adapting.

Spider-Armor Mk 1

There are several iterations of the Spider-Armor, but the Mk 1 is a particular favorite amongst fans. Spider-Man created this suit when he had to go up against a team of villains using high caliber fire-arms. While the suit does slow Pete down and decreases his agility, it allows him to be bullet-proof.

In the MCU, Spidey has worn a metallic suit once already in the form of the Iron Spider. But now this costume looks way too cool to let that stop it from appearing. And now that Pete is out on his own it might be time for him to cook up a suit of armor himself.

Electro-Proof Suit

Spider-Man created this suit to protect himself from Electro's powerful electrical attacks. It features insulation and padding across the suit to ensure Spidey doesn't get toasted from any electricity headed his way. It also maintains the iconic blue and red color scheme, but leans heavier into the blue with just some red accents.

While a multiversal variant of Electro already appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, that doesn't mean this suit still couldn't make an appearance. There are plenty of heroes and villains alike in the Marvel universe whose powers are electric in nature. If one of them crosses Peter Parker's path then that would be a perfect opportunity to debut this suit in the MCU.

Scarlet Spider

In the comics the Scarlet Spider is an alias first assumed by Ben Reilly, a clone of Peter Parker who was introduced in the comics' infamous Clone Saga. Reilly was created to be an enemy of Parker, but later becomes an ally. The costume is simple, red spandex with a blue sleeveless hoodie on top.

MCU Peter's first homemade suit bears a strong resemblance to Ben Reilly's Scarlet Spider suit, but they aren't exactly the same. While many fans would groan if Marvel Studios announced they were adapting the Clone Saga, that doesn't mean Peter Parker can't don a more accurate variation of the suit. The reason could be something as simple as throwing a hoodie on to stay warm during a New York winter.

Negative Zone Suit

This suit was first worn by Spider-Man during a mission to the Negative Zone to rescue three children. The Negative Zone is a universe parallel to our own where all matter is negatively charged. Spidey later wears this suit while adopting the alias of Dusk after Norman Osborne frames him for a crime.

This suit isn't just a simple black-and-white palette swap, it actually grants Spider-Man a few new tricks. In the comics it allows him to blend into shadows and appear almost invisible, while in the video game Marvel's Spider-Man it can create a shockwave. There are several ways the MCU could adapt this suit, but they'll need to introduce the Negative Zone first to do it.

Stealth Suit

This suit was originally created by Peter Parker in the comics to combat Hobgoblin's sonic attacks. It warps sound and light around it which renders Spider-Man silent and invisible. The lights on the suit change to red, green, or blue depending on what mode it is in.

Fans dubbed this costume the "Big Time" suit due to it appearing during the storyline of the same name. With MCU Peter Parker now broke and alone this suit might be too advanced for now, but if it ever does appear it would certainly make a splash. It also creates three colorful opportunities to sell more toys, which could be an extra motivation for introducing it to the big screen.

Fantastic Four Suit

During 2020's Empyre event in the comics, Spider-Man teams up with his old friends The Fantastic Four and wears a suit inspired by their duds. This is a fusion of his classic suit and The Fantastic Four uniform but without webbing, Fantastic Four arms and boots, and a spider logo instead of The Fantastic Four insignia.

For this suit to make an appearance will require Marvel's First Family to make its official debut in the MCU. Throughout his history, Spider-Man has been great friends with The Fantastic Four, especially so with the Human Torch. Getting to see this suit would mean seeing Marvel's biggest flagship characters finally interacting on the big screen.

Future Foundation Suit

The Future Foundation was created by Reed Richards to bring together great minds to build a better future for all humanity. When Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, dies one of his final requests is for his friend Spider-Man to take his place on the team. Upon doing so, Spidey receives a new, sleek white costume.

The Future Foundation suit is made with unstable molecules, which gives it a variety of nifty tricks. It never gets dirty and can change back to Spidey's classic costume with just a thought. It also has the ability to change into an all black stealth suit when the moment calls for it.

The Advanced Suit

The Advanced Suit is an original creation for the video game Marvel's Spider-Man. It serves as Peter Parker's primary suit throughout the game's story. The suit's design is inspired by modern athletic wear and compression clothing.

The suit has many technological abilities designed to aid Pete in his work as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The suit's materials are an upgrade from the classic suit as well. The red sections are thicker to provide protection, the blue sections are for flexibility, and the white parts are carbon fiber designed to absorb impact.

Symbiote Suit

Spider-Man's black symbiote suit first appeared during the Secret Wars event after Spidey's costume was torn in battle. He went to a machine that would repair it, but the machine was actually a prison that contained the Venom symbiote. The costume could respond to his thoughts, change its shape, and create a seemingly unlimited amount of organic webbing.

The black suit is one of Spider-Man's most popular looks. In the MCU, Peter Parker has worn a black and gold-webbed suit, but he hasn't worn the iconic black suit yet. With the introduction of the Venom symbiote during No Way Home's post-credit scene, it's safe to say we will be seeing this suit soon.

The Bombastic Bag-Man

After losing the Venom symbiote, Spider-Man found himself without his usual costume. Needing to spring to action quickly, Spidey had no other option than to don an old Fantastic Four costume and place a paper bag over his head to protect his identity. And to make matters worse the Human Torch had placed a "Kick Me" sign on Pete's back.

One would think that Spider-Man would have only worn this costume once, but he actually had to fight crime with a bag over his head a second time. This is often considered Spider-Man's worst costume, but it's so ridiculous it almost has to be adapted to the big screen if the opportunity presents itself.

