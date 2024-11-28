With Doctor Doom on the way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being played by the returning Robert Downey Jr., the questions are everywhere concerning just how he will live up to the former saga-level villain of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Namely, the first question on everyone's mind is the same one that is prevalent throughout the superhero genre: who would beat who? It might seem obvious at first, but the history of the comics could surprise you.

If Marvel intends on adapting these comics faithfully (or even slightly), then we might be looking at the most powerful super-villain we've ever seen. (Perhaps only bested by Ross Marquand's Ultron in Marvel's What If...? series.) While Doctor Doom might not be as powerful as Thanos in their base form, Doom’s ceiling is as high — if not higher — than Thanos’, and yes, that includes even with the Infinity Gauntlet.

In Their Simplest Forms, Thanos Would Easily Crush Doctor Doom in Battle

As a human, Doctor Doom is simply no match for the titan Thanos (who is technically an Eternal, according to his family tree), in a straight one to one fight. Doom may be able to give Thanos a run for his money when using his magic, as we saw Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) do in Avengers: Infinity War when battling him on Titan, but even still, Thanos’ brute strength and incredible weapons of his own, like the sword we saw rip through Captain America's (Chris Evans) shield in Avengers: Endgame, would most likely dominate Doom.

Even when we look at the forces the two would be able to call upon, Thanos' resources vastly outweigh Doom's. Doom may be the ruler of the fictional Latveria, but the overall country is not a threat like Wakanda would be in a war, and Thanos would most likely only need the Children of Thanos to take over the country before considering using the Chitauri. But this fight isn't over just yet.

In a 'Secret Wars' Comic Book Storyline, Doctor Doom Brutally Dominates Thanos

Despite their seemingly incomparable base strengths, Doctor Doom is a character who, in the comics, has gained god-level power before, when he sparked the Secret Wars comic book storyline and became God Emperor of Battleworld. In this storyline, he is able to combine fragments of the dying multiverse in an attempt to salvage what he can, though in that classic "lawful evil" way Doctor Doom always operates. This kind of multiversal control puts him on a similar level of power to the aforementioned What If...? Ultron. In this storyline, Doom even rips Thanos’ spine out of his body with minimal effort after being challenged by the Mad Titan on Battleworld, who did have the Infinity Gauntlet in this fight. It's a terrifying image that haunts anyone who knows just how powerful Thanos is in his own right.

While it feels unlikely, there is still a chance we could see this battle play out in live action if the 2027 Avengers: Secret Wars is truly faithful to the comics, bringing in multiple different universes which could include characters long dead in the MCU, and having him kill Thanos could be a good way of showing Doom’s next level threat. The Doctor Doom that the MCU meets probably won't be capable of defeating Thanos — at least not at first. Whether he gains this power from Galactus, who will appear in Fantastic Four: First Steps, or through some other means, Doctor Doom's rise within the MCU will be terrifying, intimidating, and quite frankly, god-like.

