Could ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ TV Shows Become Movies? Bob Iger Teases a New Creative Future

Is there a bigger future planned for the world of Star Wars than we anticipated? Disney CEO Bob Iger teased the possibility of Star Wars Disney+ series like The Mandalorian being turned into movies and if there’s even a grain of truth to his comments, it could mean saving the Star Wars universe from a life of bleakness.

So, what’s the real 411 on Iger’s comments? Well, the Disney bigwig was recently interviewed on The Star Wars Show (via Slashfilm) and while there, he opened up a can of big old worms about the possibility of Star Wars Disney+ shows becoming movies and vice versa. The Star Wars original TV universe as it exists on Disney+ is still extremely young. The Mandalorian just finished its first season (a second is coming in Fall 2020) and an original series about Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor set to reprise his prequel trilogy version of the character is still in the works. But, according to Iger, this is maybe kinda sorta just the beginning of something bigger and, creatively, riskier for Disney and Lucasfilm. He told The Star Wars Show:

“I don’t look at it as just television, I look at it as an extension of Star Wars storytelling. What Disney+ has given us the ability to do is to do just that, is to bring Star Wars to people in new ways, and to bring new Star Wars to people. It’s not the same places or the same characters. Just look at Mandalorian. While, obviously, there’s a lot shared, there’s a lot that’s really fresh, and I love that.”

Iger went on to comment,

“I love the ability to really be agnostic in terms of what platform it’s being made for. And so it could be, down the road, that a TV show becomes a movie and a movie becomes a TV series. I’m not making any announcements here or not, but I think it’s important for us to be agnostic.”

This is definitely an exciting idea, right? While Iger is in no way confirming definitive plans to turn a Star Wars series into a movie, it is entirely feasible at this stage in the game; nothing is preventing, say, The Mandalorian from heading to the big screen. The Mandalorian series introduced a slew of new characters and planets — Baby Yoda alone could spawn a movie, let’s be real — and so there could be ways to feasibly continue any story begun on Disney+.

That said, it might be nice for Disney and Lucasfilm to continue to flesh out their new TV world before heading right back into theaters. After the mixed-to-warm reception of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it might be best for a continued exploration into the land of streaming and TV as we recuperate from that big Skywalker saga finale.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is currently available to stream on Disney+.