Starring Christopher Lee as Dracula in his only non-Hammer Films performance, Lee delivers a career-best performance as the Count thanks to a script that's more faithful to Stoker's work than previous movies.

While the film has some eccentric moments, Count Dracula captures the essence of Stoker's story and allows Lee to truly flourish after his frustrations with Hammer's approach to Dracula.

In 1970, Christopher Lee had a busy year. The icon who rose to prominence 12 years earlier thanks to Hammer Films' first Dracula entry re-donned the fangs and cape three times across 365 days. Two instances were for the Hammer series. The third, Count Dracula, a modestly budgeted European effort by prolific director Jesús Franco, defies expectations as Lee's only non-Hammer turn in the role. It similarly defies expectations as one of the few works inspired by Bram Stoker's 1897 novel to actually, well, follow the plot. When it comes to the question of which Dracula adaptation is the most faithful to the book, the majority fall short. Herein lies the binary between a classic tale that's conveniently in the public domain, and conveying a novelist's work accurately. Some, like director F. W. Murnau's Nosferatu, nail the ominous Gothic atmosphere. Others offer memorable performances and strong production value (i.e., Hammer's debut and Universal Pictures' Dracula) but stray from the source material as speedily as a bob sledder accelerating down a frozen slope. Francis Ford Coppola's lavish Bram Stoker's Dracula includes rarely depicted scenes, but have a hot take for your day: Mina Harker (Winona Ryder) as Dracula's (Gary Oldman) reincarnated love interest alters the intent of Stoker's work too fundamentally for the movie to be a true contender.

For Lee's part, the thespian had grown frustrated with Hammer Films' increasingly wild deviations. Franco promising fealty to Bram Stoker's text attracted Lee to Count Dracula. Ironically, Franco's own liberties are many, if not extravagant. And even the overt changes don't really matter when Count Dracula offers the first true representation of Stoker's Count. The fact it's delivered through Christopher Lee is just boon upon boon. To this day, Count Dracula has the highest book-to-screen accuracy rating out of countless attempts (aside from the BBC's 1977 miniseries, because the BBC gonna BBC).

‘Count Dracula’ Stays Faithful to the Book

Count Dracula includes the book's basic beats. These range from the simple, like Jonathan Harker (Frederick Williams) traveling to Transylvania instead of Renfield (Dwight Frye), as Tod Browning's Dracula popularized, to the rare. When Dracula, disguised as Jonathan's coach driver, drives through the Borgo Pass, he waves back a pack of hungry wolves. Outside Castle Dracula, a mother begs the vampire to return her stolen baby, which Dracula instead feeds to his brides. Dracula wanders London as a dog, poor Lucy Westenra (Soledad Miranda) gets her head severed, the heroes contaminate Dracula's coffins, and the final showdown in Transylvania unfolds quite precisely, albeit quickly.

Like Harker-not-Renfield grounding the prologue, Count Dracula's biggest detail seems innocuously straightforward. The reservoir of untapped media potential it represents is anything but. Count Dracula introduces the titular character as an elderly, white-haired, and mustached man who de-ages the more he feeds on human blood. Stoker baked the eerie visual into the novel, yet few adaptations tackle said look. Too much effort, perhaps? Count Dracula proves it's worth the makeup. The design fidelity, as well as the chance to recite Stoker's dialogue, convinced Christopher Lee to reprise the role after his disappointing experience with Hammer Films. During an award ceremony at University College Dublin in 2011, he spoke in detail about how his early hopes contrasted with Hammer Films' creative choices:

"I wanted to play Stoker's character. I did make a rather indifferent film in Spain called Count Dracula, in which I was Stoker's Dracula. An old man, white hair, getting younger, and dressed, I quote the book, 'entirely in black from head to foot without a single speck of color.' That's Stoker. When I did the first [Hammer] one, I read the book, of course, and it wasn't remotely like the book. [...] I tried to bring out the aspects of the character that Stoker had written. [...] Then they did another one after eight years, Prince of Darkness, which I didn't say a word, because I had read the script and I refused to say any of the lines. [...] The only reason I made [the others] is because all the crew were my friends, we were like a family, and I wasn't going to put them out of work."

Christopher Lee Delivers His Best Dracula Performance

The result of that "indifferent film" is Christopher Lee's career-best performance as the vampire legend. Lee was an actor capable of transforming the most tepid dialogue into a towering masterclass. Even when he refused to speak on principle, his Dracula's commanding, portent-of-doom aura didn't need words. Count Dracula finally hands Lee a script meaty enough to warrant his considerable talent. He probably has more dialogue than his combined Hammer filmography. Those words are lifted straight from Bram Stoker's pen with only minute adjustments. After all, why mess with success?

In Count Dracula's languorous opening scenes, Lee revels in this chance to be, as he termed it, "Stoker's Dracula." It's worth qualifying that he isn't a gregarious, effusive chatterbox like his book counterpart, but this Dracula remains courtesy incarnate. He's just distant, as imperious and implacably smooth as an ice sculpture. His movements echo the same glacial grace, more reminiscent of a walking corpse than a human. Yet there's a calculated, lethal grandeur to each move: his body language has the straight-backed regality of a man who commanded armies now consigned to history books. Count Dracula doesn't portray the scientific and tactical genius heralded by Stoker, but it's all in Lee's pensive edge, his distinguished presence. This Dracula exists in the modern Victorian world but doesn't inhabit it. He's evasive but prideful; vanity is both the Achilles heel and defining trait of Stoker's creation. He can't help but passionately boast about his past military deeds, and within those boasts lies a concealed threat dripping like slowly coagulating blood.

Instead of Hammer's restrictions, which turned their Dracula into a fashionable Jason Voorhees, Lee's performance suggests depth. His Count longs for conquest again, and is perhaps even aimless in his frustration. Invading England is a necessity, a curiosity, and born from stubborn willpower. If we divorce Dracula from his quasi-racist subtext (i.e., the turn of the 19th century's "the foreigners will corrupt our white, chaste, and Christian England" panic), Dracula never plans on surrendering his status as the king of nature's food chain. He's direct in his lack of remorse, blithe in his cruelty, and a monster with a brain honed by time's whetstone. That ancient arrogance comes through when he attacks his victims; this isn't seduction but callous brainwashing. Christopher Lee tackles his gloating monologues with a seasoned performer's ease and like someone hungry for more. Let him run free with Stoker's poetic (if sometimes bloated) dialogue, and it's a wonder any actor dared saying that "children of the night" line after Lee utters it with darkly sadistic awe.

‘Count Dracula’s Flaws Don’t Outweigh Its Strengths

Admittedly, parts of Count Dracula teeter off the rails. It channels big midnight B-movie energy, which is probably a coincidence (Jesús Franco had few resources) and not copying Hammer Films. Still, it prompts giggling. Those wolves that Dracula intimidates? German Shepherds. In one scene, he sends taxidermied puppet animals after the heroes. As quickly as Count Dracula dashes through Bram Stoker's plot, scenes move as glacially as the Count's steps. Comparatively, Karl Schneider's set design is bare but appropriate; giant candelabras draped in cobwebs and low-key lighting drench everything with a dreary Gothic atmosphere.

After the Transylvania-set prologue, most of Stoker's ideas remain in Count Dracula even though the situational beats are simplified. It's nice to see Jonathan's mentally fragmented recovery, something that conveniently takes place in Dr. Seward's (Paul Muller) sanatorium. Likewise convenient is Dr. Van Helsing (Herbert Lom) as Seward's boss/business partner, and Mina Murray (Maria Rohm) and Lucy Westenra (Soledad Miranda) having a joint sleepover at said sanatorium. As movies are wont, the script condenses a complicated book replete with separate moving pieces. The eyebrow-raising choices, however, aren't in short supply. Renfield (Klaus Kinski, who would play Dracula in Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre) gets the Sad Backstory treatment that's never mentioned again. Lucy's three suitors become just Quincey Morris (Jack Taylor), who's also British (RIP to the Texan accent!). Sadly, he barely contributes to the plot. Neither does Mina, who's reduced to a personality-less damsel in distress instead of the human group's de facto leader. (Her research, insights, and staunchly heroic resistance are why the good guys defeat Dracula — hence why inventing a love affair between them, while fun for the vampire romance lovers, misses the point.) Van Helsing, the only person who knows about vampirism, resists the idea and then has a stroke that changes nothing.

Once the Transylvanian prologue concludes, Count Dracula also falls into the same structural pitfall as its counterparts. How does one use an onscreen Dracula when he barely appears in the book? There, it's the Jaws effect: a deliberate underutilization that keeps Dracula lurking in the shadows, unseen and unpredictable. Unfortunately, unless one gets creative like Bram Stoker's Dracula, that limits the contributions of phenomenal actors. Christopher Lee half-vanishes after Transylvania, with his last hurrah being a dialogue with Van Helsing. What Lee has to work with beforehand, at least, is nothing to sneeze over. The actor played Dracula twice more for Hammer Films before retiring from the role. His work as the Count remains regarded as one of cinema's finest incarnations — if not the finest. And it's not like there isn't tough competition. Lee's unhappiness with Hammer Films makes it a shame that Count Dracula, the most accurate script he received, isn't as widely known. Regardless, between the feral menace he infuses every Hammer outing with and the glimpses of glory Count Dracula affords, Lee's legacy is as indelible as the immortal king he portrayed.

