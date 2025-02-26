Bram Stoker struck gold when he penned his iconic novel, Dracula. More than 100 years later, over 200 films are considered adaptations of this horror staple. Movies like Nosferatu muddy the waters of what can be classified as “pure” adaptations. One of the fastest ways to identify a faithful Dracula film is by checking for the brides of Dracula. The brides have a complex history, with different directors having wildly varied visions for how the women should look and behave. Audiences can usually count on one consistency: the brides being three, beautiful vampire ladies! Jesús Franco is, unsurprisingly, the director who best understood that the wives of Dracula needed to be spooky, yet sexy. In his adaptation of Count Dracula, Franco’s depiction of the wives is unnerving and enchanting, while not outright scary to watch.

‘Count Dracula’s Brides Have an Essential Je Ne Sais Quoi