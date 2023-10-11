Fresh off Daisy Jones and the Six, Sam Claflin's next project is a literary adaptation of a different stripe. He is set to star The Count of Monte Cristo, a new eight-episode miniseries. Variety reports that Claflin will play the lead role of Edmond Dantes in the big-budget miniseries adaptation, which is being helmed by legendary Danish director Bille August (Pelle the Conqueror, Les Misérables).

Although it will be a period piece, the new adaptation will have a more contemporary feel; producer Degli Esposti says the "quality of the script, the creative vision of August and performance of Sam Claflin in the title role will give The Count of Monte Cristo a modern edge while remaining faithful to the legacy of Alexandre Dumas’ work". The series will also star Ana Girardot (Escobar: Paradise Lost), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (Land of Mine), Blake Ritson (The Gilded Age), Karla-Simone Spence (The Confessions of Frannie Langston), Michele Riondino (The Young Montalbano), Lino Guanciale (Inspector Ricciardi), Gabriella Pession (Those About To Die), and Nicolas Maupas (The Beautiful Summer).

A co-production of Italian producer Palomar and DEMD Productions in France, the series will be filmed entirely in English with an eye on international distribution. Filming for the series will take place over five months, across a number of locations in France, Italy, and Malta.

What Is 'The Count of Monte Cristo' About?

Written by Alexandre Dumas, who also penned The Three Musketeers, in 1844, The Count of Monte Cristo is a classic tale of adventure, romance, and vengeance. It follows young sailor Edmond Dantes, who is betrayed by his shipmates and falsely accused of treason. Sent to prison, he gets an extensive education from a fellow prisoner and escapes. He then reinvents himself as the mysterious Count of Monte Cristo to get his revenge on his betrayers. It has been adapted for the screen many times since the dawn of cinema, and has inspired other literary works from Ben-Hur to Batman. Its most recent big-screen adaptation came in 2002, from director Kevin Reynolds, and starred Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce, and Richard Harris.

The Count of Monte Cristo is currently filming in Europe. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.