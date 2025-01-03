A new movie adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo is making its way into U.S. markets. The film already premiered in Los Angeles and New York theaters last month and expands to more than 15 top U.S. markets today. The film, based on the novel by French writer Alexandre Dumas, currently has a 98% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, Collider is delighted to reveal an exclusive clip of the new adaptation. The clip contains the inciting incident of the movie, where Edmond Dante's (Pierre Niney) wedding to Mercédès Herrera (Anaïs Demoustier) is interrupted by a warrant for his arrest on order of the king. Edmond is carted away, promising to return. Those familiar with the novel or another adaptation know it will take 14 years for Edmond to make good on that promise.

The synopsis is as follows:

"The film tells the story of a young man, Edmond Dantes, who becomes the target of a sinister plot and is arrested on his wedding day for a crime he did not commit. After 14 years in the island prison of Château d’If, he manages a daring escape. Now rich beyond his dreams, he assumes the identity of the Count of Monte-Cristo and exacts his revenge on the three men who betrayed him."

A Long-Overdue New Adaptation of 'The Count of Monte Cristo'

Before the 2024 film, The Count of Monte Cristo was adapted as a film back in 2002, in English, and is probably the most well-known adaptation to U.S. audiences. The film starred Jim Caviezel as Edmond Dantes and Guy Pearce as rival Fernand Mondego. The film sports a much lower 74% Rotten Tomatoes critic's score. In the book as well as the adaptations, Mercédès goes on to marry Fernand in Edmond's 14-year absence. The Count of Monte Cristo is a swashbuckling story of redemption and revenge. When Edmond eventually escapes from the oubliette he'd been held in, he finds the treasure he was told about in prison and begins his plot his revenge as The Count of Monte Cristo.

Dumas' work has been adapted countless times through film, television, and even comic books. Another recent adaptation in English was the miniseries starring Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & the Six) as Edmond Dantes that came out in December 2024 (because Nosferatu isn't the only property getting a double adaptation in a single year).

The Count of Monte Cristo is now in select theaters across the United States. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.