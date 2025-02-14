Counterculture is a term that rose to prominence during the 1960s, generally referring to the hippie movement and the rising popularity of recreational drugs. The counterculture movement evolved due to decades of strict societal rules, mainly in the way that women were expected to get married, stay home, and have kids, while men were expected to work and provide for their families. Any small deviation from this formula was seen as scandalous. It also rose as an anti-war movement, with many being opposed to the imperialism of America's involvement in the Vietnam War.

Though the movement itself tapered off in the 1970s, the term "counterculture" can still apply to anyone or anything that intentionally goes against the grain or is in favor of abolishing societal standards. Cinema is an incredibly varied medium and has, of course, seen numerous counterculture-based movies from the start of the movement in the '60s all the way up to the present day. These are the best counterculture films, which are highly critical of the rules and expectations set by human culture.

10 'V for Vendetta' (2005)

Directed by James McTeigue

V for Vendetta is a movie that is pretty much anti-everything: anti-establishment, anti-capitalism, and anti-government, glorifying anarchy and intentionally egging on viewers to start a revolution. It is set in a dystopian future in which Britain is ruled by a fascist and totalitarian regime, with the ultranationalist government executing anyone it deems undesirable, mainly social or racial minorities.

In the face of terrible times, a revolutionary named V (Hugo Weaving) rises; his identity remains unknown, choosing to obscure his face with his trademark Guy Fawkes mask. Much of the movie involves rioting, demonstrations, and activism against the government following these executions, with the goal being to tear down the regime and abolish the government itself. V for Vendetta is unashamedly anarchist, a prospect that many find disturbing, so there's no doubt in anyone's mind that it is certainly a counterculture flick and a near-perfect superhero movie.

9 'Easy Rider' (1969)

Directed by Dennis Hopper

Easy Rider came out in the 1960s, a time when the counterculture movement was just starting to become a thing. Aside from the hippies and the "make love, not war" being a popular counterculture trend, another popular trend was biker gangs, organized crime groups who spent much of their time on motorcycles, often transporting drugs or weapons. This seminal road crime movie is no different, centering on a biker gang that dealt drugs across America.

Much of the film also centers on the social tensions surrounding adolescents in the 1960s, especially with the current counterculture movement. The movie glorified biker gangs, attempting to make them more socially acceptable and used real drugs to emphasize its stance on free will and the ability to indulge in controlled substances. Easy Rider was shocking at the time, though it is pretty tame now. Regardless, it has become one of the most significant examples of counterculture that came out at exactly the right time.