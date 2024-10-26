Dark Matter premiered in May of this year on Apple TV+ and garnered praise from both critics and audiences for its intriguing themes about identity, alternate realities, and the power of choice. While fans are waiting for Season 2 to drop, they should check out this series that ran on Starz for two seasons. In 2017, writer Justin Marks, most recently lauded for co-creating the Emmy-winning series, Shōgun, created an original sci-fi espionage thriller called Counterpart.

The show explores the idea of two parallel earths after a Cold War experiment went wrong. The parallel universe, known as the Prime World, started as an exact replica of the original, or Alpha World, which included a "counterpart" of each person. But, as time went on, small changes in Prime caused rifts between the two worlds. Actor J.K. Simmons plays Howard Silk, a gentle and kind man, who works at the Office of Interchange. Although he's been working there for 30 years, he admits in the pilot that he doesn’t truly know what they do there, which ultimately leads to meeting Howard Prime, the version of him on the other side. Just like Joel Edgerton does in Dark Matter, J.K. plays both Howards, and the two men could not be more different.

What Is 'Counterpart' About?

While Dark Matter delves more into the quantum physics behind alternate realities, Counterpart leans more into the sci-fi espionage genre and generates drama from that aspect of the story. Counterpart takes place in the city of Berlin, a city historically notorious for being divided. Only a select few high-ranking people at the Office of Interchange on the Alpha side know that the Prime side exists. One of them is Peter Quayle (Harry Lloyd), a coworker of Howard's, who pulls him into the tight inner circle. It turns out that there are members of a terrorist cell known as "Others" who have come over from the Prime World to wreak havoc in the Alpha World. They are seeking vengeance for the millions of lives lost since the mid-'90s due to a flu pandemic that struck the Prime side, which they believe the Alpha side was responsible for.

The series really hits its stride when Howard meets Howard Prime, a much more ruthless and cold version of himself. Howard Prime is seeking to infiltrate Howard's life in order to track down the "Others" and to protect his wife, Emily (Olivia Williams), who is in a coma after being hit by a car. Howard is shocked to learn that Emily is a target for the "Others," and it's revealed that she is a counterintelligence agent herself and has been in contact with the other side. As more and more secrets are revealed, the two sides are forced to work together to stop the worlds from crumbling, which creates such rich drama and compelling character moments.

Like 'Dark Matter,' 'Counterpart' Explores How the Choices We Make Can Change Everything

In Dark Matter, there are multiple versions of Jason (Edgerton), but the first two that are introduced have very different lives based on one decision that changed everything. In one reality, Jason is happily married to his wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly), who he shares a son with. The "other" Jason, however, was too obsessed with his work and told Daniela to get an abortion, which sent him down a much different path, ultimately leading him to create the box.

In Counterpart, the same theme of identity is explored. The different circumstances that the characters face ultimately change who they are and who they become. For example, Howard and Emily in the Alpha world lost a child, but are still married. On the Prime side, they're divorced but have a daughter, Anna. In both cases, Emily is a spy, but it's only in the Prime World that Howard finds out and confronts her about it. While Howard Alpha keeps the peace and stays quiet about his suspicions, Howard Prime goes down a different path, becoming a cold and violent operative. All of this is happening under the umbrella of this dangerous world they're living in, which is how two people who started exactly the same can change in such drastic and consequential ways.

The theme of the power of choice is especially highlighted in a stand-alone episode in Season 2, Episode 6 "Twin Cities", written by Marks. This is where the parallel worlds, and the crossing between the two, are created. Scientist Yanek, played by Samuel Roukin, creates the Prime World, and the two versions of Yanek conduct an experiment on each of their worlds. However, tragedy strikes in the Alpha world, sending Yanek into a grief spiral and sewing distrust between the two Yaneks. Even though they are the same person, yet again a small decision changes everything, and Yanek's fears, anxieties, and insecurities bubble to the surface, which ultimately leads to more devastation. This is such a fascinating concept to explore and Counterpart executes it perfectly in this brilliant episode.

J.K. Simmons and Olivia Williams Are Brilliantly Cast in 'Counterpart'

Every actor in Counterpart who has to play two versions of themselves does a great job of depicting each one. Hands down though, J.K. Simmons has the most difficult job playing both Howards. It's incredible how his performance differs between the sad sack, gentle Howard Alpha, and the cold, badass Howard Prime. His subtle changes in physicality and demeanor actively demonstrate which Howard you're watching. It's clear why Marks and his team chose Simmons to play this role; just by looking at his filmography, from Juno to Whiplash, it's easy to see his talents and range, which makes the show as strong as it is.

J.K.'s talents are fully on display in Episode 8 of Season 1, "Love to Lie," written by Amy Berg. After both Howards have been spending time in opposite worlds, they confront each other. Howard Alpha, although essentially looking in the mirror, is disgusted by what he sees, shouting at Howard Prime "Is there any truth to you?" It also must be a little terrifying to him, knowing that he himself has the capacity to be violent and awful the way that Howard Prime turned out to be. Simmons puts on a masterclass in this scene as the two hurl insults at each other. The writing, editing, and, of course, the performance make this scene one of the show's best and most compelling, even if it's just two guys sitting across from each other.

Opposite J.K. for most of the show is Olivia Williams, who plays Emily with a quiet grace and a few of her own badass moments thrown in. Williams was also given a scene where Emily and Emily Prime confront each other in Episode 9 of Season 2, "You to You," written by Gianna Sobol. The changes in Emily are subtle, but there is an underlying sadness in Emily from the loss of her daughter. It's a heartbreaking scene that Olivia plays with humanity and empathy. Overall, her performance of these flawed women is the perfect compliment to J.K.'s performance as the Howards and truly made Counterpart a show worth watching.

Like all great sci-fi stories, Counterpart asks questions and explores themes about what makes us human, and it made audiences care deeply about what happened to these characters. Unfortunately, Counterpart was cancelled after Season 2, which meant that Marks and his writing staff couldn't see the story through to the end. Still, Counterpart is a solid watch that sci-fi fans, as well as John le Carré fans, are bound to love in the period between seasons of Dark Matter.

