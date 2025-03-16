For fans of sci-fi series filled with political intrigue, complex characters, and mind-bending twists, Counterpart is a hidden gem. The 2017 Starz series masterfully combines espionage with a parallel universe twist, driven by sharp writing from Emmy-winner Justin Marks (better known for his work on Shōgun) and a talented writing team. With outstanding performances from a stacked cast, Counterpart shares a similar intensity and mystery with popular shows like Paradise, Severance, and The Americans. The series delves into the concept of two parallel Earths resulting from a Cold War experiment gone awry. The two worlds, Alpha and Prime, were initially identical, each containing a "counterpart" of every individual. However, over time, small but impactful changes in Prime lead to growing rifts between the worlds.

What is 'Counterpart' About?