Another Duggar sibling is heading down the aisle! Counting On star Jason Duggar has just announced his engagement to girlfriend Maggie Grace after three months of dating. Jason Duggar is Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s 12th eldest out of the couple’s 19 children and is one of the last adult Duggar siblings to get engaged.

Grace announced the engagement on Instagram and shared that Jason Duggar proposed on August 24, 2024. She shared pictures of the couple on the beach in front of a red rose and candle display with a sign featuring the words “Will you marry me?” The bride-to-be expressed her excitement in the caption and changed her last name on social media to Duggar soon after.

The couple’s engagement photographer, Kayla Johnson, also shared an Instagram reel about the proposal on her account. In the caption, Johnson expressed that the couple has the sweetest relationship she has ever seen. “Jase is the most intentional, kind human and Maddie matches that energy perfectly,” added Johnson. The two made their relationship Instagram official in Late May 2024 when Duggar shared photos of them embracing and walking on the beach.

The News Comes Soon After Jana Duggar’s Wedding

Jason Duggar’s older sister Jana Duggar tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend, Stephen Wissman on August 15, 2024. Jinger Duggar, the sixth eldest Duggar sibling, recently took to Instagram to share some of her fondest memories of the occasion. The Counting On alum shared that she enjoyed “lots of sweet time with the family” and shared pictures of herself with the bride, her mother, Michelle Duggar, and many of her siblings, including Joseph and Jill Duggar.

As reported by People, Duggar and Wissman got married after two months of being engaged. Their traditional wedding ceremony was attended by 500 guests and Jana Duggar told the outlet that it all felt like a “dream come true.” She shared that her husband comes from a big family and is one of 13 siblings. So, it was important for the two of them to have their entire families there to celebrate their big day.

Despite all this, the fans did not fail to notice that Anna Duggar, who married Josh Duggar in 2008, and her children were missing from a family photo taken at the event. The photo features Josh Duggar’s 17 siblings and their spouses and led to rumors about a rift in the family. However, The U.S. Sun reported that Anna Duggar and her children were spotted in a photo posted by the groom’s sister, Alaythia Wissman. This has led to speculation that Josh Duggar’s prison sentence for child pornography is the reason behind his family’s exclusion from the family photos.

