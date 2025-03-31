19 Kids and Counting and Counting On alum Jinger Duggar Vuolo has just welcomed another bundle of joy into the world. On Saturday, 29 March, the former TLC reality TV star gave birth to baby number three with husband Jeremy Vuolo. The married couple shared that they named their baby boy Finnegan Charles.

Jinger and Jeremy announced the splendid news on their shared YouTube channel on Sunday, 30 March. In the announcement video, the pair introduced their newborn son to their subscribers for the first time, as Jinger stated that the newborn was born at 5:37 am. The video also included footage of their daughters, Felicity Nicole and Evangeline Jo, and her mother, Michelle Duggar.

In the caption of the video, Jinger and Jeremy wrote, “Finally…our baby boy has arrived! We’re overwhelmed with joy!” At the start of the video, they are sitting down together in a bedroom at their home as Jeremy holds Finnegan in his arms. “Here’s this little guy,” he shared.

The New Addition To The Duggar Family Is Doing Well

In the video, Jinger shared her experiences in the hospital and also an update on her newborn baby, Finnegan. “It’s been a long 24 hours, but we’re so thankful that little baby boy is here,” Jinger gushed. “Baby’s doing great. I’m feeling exhausted, but otherwise, it was a pretty fairly great delivery.” Jeremy revealed Finnegan’s weight at birth, stating, “He was 8 lbs., 1 oz., 21 inches long and a good-sized little baby.”

The announcement video cut to footage of Jinger bonding with baby Finnegan. However, one of the sweetest moments from the YouTube video, according to Jinger and Jeremy, was their daughters meeting their baby brother for the first time. The 19 Kids and Counting alum also confirmed that her mother visited the hospital to meet her youngest grandson, calling it “such a sweet moment.”

Jinger Duggar Recalls Her Daughters Meeting Baby Finnegan

Image via The Duggar Family

“It was amazing,” Jinger recollected when talking about her daughters meeting Finnegan. “I was not sure how they were going to handle it. I thought Felicity was going to be so excited and in big sister mode, but then Evy Jo…I wasn’t sure if she quite understood that this was her baby brother, but she did. And it was amazing.”

The YouTube video included footage of the family hospital visits, including Felicity and Evangeline holding hands and walking down a hospital hallway. Michelle can also be seen taking photos of Felicity Nicole and Evangeline Jo meeting their baby brother in Jinger’s hospital room. The video also shows the couple bringing Finnegan home for the first time and sweet moments of the family bonding for the first time as a family of five. 19 Kids and Counting can be streamed on Discovery+.