Counting On alum Jinger Duggar Vuolo is expecting her third child with husband Jeremy Vuolo. Jinger Duggar Vuolo is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s sixth child and has two daughters Felicity and Evangeline Vuolo with her husband. The couple got married back in November 2016 and are more than excited to be expanding their family.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the reality TV star announced that she is due in March 2025 while sharing how relieved she was over not being pregnant during the summer months. The 19 Kids and Counting star expressed that she is not “super big pregnant” as of yet and doesn’t have to be worried about going through her trimesters while dealing with the heat. The reality star also shared that she got her two daughters denim jackets with the words, ‘Big Sis’ on the back to break the news to them during a photoshoot.

Jeremy Vuolo confessed that the news was a total surprise to him. He shared that his wife told him about her pregnancy on their eldest daughter, Felicity Vuolo’s birthday, and said: “I’ve got a gift for you.” Duggar Vuolo then presented him with an Amazon bag with her positive results inside it. As Jinger Duggar’s pregnancy progresses, Jeremy Vuolo has happily become his wife’s “pickle and frozen fruit, ice cream delivery man” to manage her weird cravings.

The Couple Is Hoping for a Baby Boy This Time

While the Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo don’t know the gender of their baby just yet, the two of them are wishing for a boy this time. According to Vuolo, being parents to two girls has been incredible, but the two are extremely curious to be parents of a little boy. However, Jinger Duggar Vuolo added that they will be happy either way.

For now, the reality couple is just enjoying life as a family of four before their newborn arrives. When asked about having more kids down the line, Jinger Vuolo confessed that she was happy with two, but three is what she and her husband always had in mind. However, they might just have room for one more. “Three or four. I don’t know. But I think three is what I’m leaning towards right now,” concluded Duggar Vuolo.

During a previous appearance on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt and Abby Howard, Jinger Duggar Vuolo opened up about growing up with 18 siblings. She shared that while she had always wanted children, she was extremely afraid at the thought of having too many. The reality star noted that she knew a lot of women who got married and began having children until they couldn’t anymore. To her, this was a burden that she never wanted to carry. Duggar Vuolo recalled her childhood and how she had to take care of her siblings while her mother recovered from her pregnancies. But when she met Vuolo, she realized she didn’t need to have as many kids as possible.

