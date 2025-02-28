Counting On alum Jinger Duggar Vuolo is giving birth to her baby boy in March 2025! The reality star is sharing how blessed she feels as she becomes a mom of three. The reality star had a baby shower on February 22, 2025, to celebrate her third pregnancy with close friends and family. Her daughters, Felicity Nicole and Evangeline Jo Vuolo, were also present at the event and helped their mom open presents filled with baby essentials.

Jinger took to Instagram to share a video from the event and expressed her gratitude to all the “amazing ladies” who threw her the shower. “I’m beyond grateful to have such sweet and thoughtful friends in my life during this special time,” she wrote in the caption. The reality star added that she couldn’t wait for her newborn to meet all her loved ones. The video gave the fans a glimpse into the celebration and opened with a clip of the welcome sign, which read: “Oh boy. Welcome to Jinger’s Baby Shower.”

The video showed the Vuolo house decorated with baby blue balloons along with all the children’s books, stuffed animals, and clothing the reality star had received from the attendees. Jinger’s older sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald, commented on the post and expressed how badly she wanted to be there in person. “You are glowing,” wrote Jessa while adding that she couldn’t wait to meet her sister’s baby.

Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar Squash Rumors About Alleged Feud

Jinger and her sister, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, are addressing the coincidence of their daughters sharing the same nickname. On the February 26, 2025, episode of The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, the sisters revealed that Joy-Anna had chosen the name Evy for her daughter, Evelyn Mae Forsyth, first. A few months later, Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo unknowingly picked the same nickname for their daughter, Evangeline. The mix-up was revealed when Joy-Anna sent a family video announcing her daughter’s name, which took Jinger and Jeremy by surprise.

The Duggar sisters clarified that there were no hard feelings between them and that Jinger and Jeremy actually reached out to Joy-Anna and her husband to make sure they were okay with the shared nickname. While Joy-Anna reassured them that it wasn’t an issue at the time, the three laughed about how things do get confusing at family gatherings.

Jinger also opened up about leaning on her sisters as she prepares to welcome her third child. The reality star revealed that she had been talking to Joy-Anna a lot because she believes they are in “the same season.” Jinger explained how valuable it was for her to have a sister who is raising three children and can offer her all the advice she needs as she gets ready for the big change. All seasons of Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting are available to stream on Discovery+.