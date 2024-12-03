Weeks after reports of the disgraced Counting On star’s alleged special privileges in prison, images of Josh Duggar had resurfaced for the first time in two years. Sources obtained exclusively by The U.S. Sun revealed photos of Duggar in his prison overalls, sporting a moustache, and appearing in high spirits. Also, sources close to the 19 Kids and Counting reality star revealed more about alleged inhumane conditions in the prison Duggar is serving time in.

Duggar was convicted of possessing child pornography in December 2021 and was sentenced to 151 months in prison in May 2022. He is currently serving his time at FCI Seagoville, with his release date being set for 2032. Despite reports of Duggar feasting on a roasted turkey on Thanksgiving, sources have stated that Duggar’s food portions have been cut in half.

The same sources state that the food issues at the prison have been going on for months, amid reports of Duggar’s special treatment. Duggar had been forced to go to the prison’s commissary for food, or he’d go hungry. He had been served “grits, tiny portions of corn, half rolls, a couple ounces of deli meat.” “They’re serving them these crazy portions,” the source revealed. "Complaints from loved ones have gone nowhere.”

The Prison Responds to the ‘Counting On’ Alum’s Prison Issues

In response to the allegations of poor conditions in the prison, FCI Seagoville has said, “FCI Seagoville provides all Adults in Custody with food that is consistent with the National Food Menu to include portion size. We take all complaints about the institution and services provided very seriously, and all complaints are fully investigated.” “Currently, FCI Seagoville has not received any complaints regarding any aspect of the institution's Food Service Department,” the prison also adds.

Last year, sources close to Duggar exposed more awful conditions in the prison to The U.S. Sun. “The food they get is regularly expired,” the source claimed. “They're just like really disgustingly expired, always by at least a couple of weeks. And it's like milk. All sorts of like stuff that can’t be expired for that long.”

“They had a run of cereal that had bugs in it, and so people just couldn't eat their cereal because it was filled with bugs,” the source added. “It's only ever been like a one- or two-day thing at a time, but the portions are also small enough to where if you can't afford to buy food on commissary, you're going hungry.” The source alleged that the prison “ran out of food often.”

The prison had been reported to be involved in a lawsuit, as an inmate, Jua-Deno Peterson, had sued the prison for its “inhumane conditions” in February of this year. “I write this letter to formally demand an immediate cessation of all inhumane treatment and actions taken against myself at the Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville, as alleged by denied medical services and food stored next to trash and under 2000 cal per day meals," Peterson stated. “The purpose of this letter is to place you on notice and to demand that these actions that undermine human rights and dignity at the facility be halted with immediate effect.” FCI Seagoville has not responded to the lawsuit.

