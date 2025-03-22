19 Kids and Counting and Counting On alum Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth’s fresh start in California has taken another turn. The U.S. Sun has reported that the couple sold their house in Arkansas, which officially ended their livelihood in the state. Duggar and Forsyth have sold the home according to records dating back to March 18.

Duggar and Forsyth listed the marital home for $369,000 on August 9 2024. The house, which is 1.737 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, was then taken off the market temporarily and was listed again for the same price on November 18, 2024. The listing described the house as “charming” as it read, “This home, brimming with character, has been thoughtfully remodelled and updated to maintain its charm while providing modern comforts. The expansive porch is perfect for entertaining guests or simply unwinding as you enjoy the tranquillity of the surroundings.”

The couple has sold the home for $381k, meaning they have made a profit from the sale. Duggar’s father, Jim-Bob Duggar, bought the home for only $30,000 in December 2010. Nearly nine years later, the house was sold to Forsyth and Duggar for only $10, and they moved in shortly after in December 2019.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Moved To California

The marital home sale came after Duggar and Forsyth announced to their social media followers that they were moving to California after living in Arkansas for years. Fortunately for Duggar and Forsyth, they are not alone, as sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo and husband Jeremy Vuolo reside in California. The family moved to California for Forsyth’s work.

Since moving to L.A., the sisters travelled back to Arkansas during the holidays. However, on the March 19 episode of the podcast The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, Duggar shared that she does not see her family often. “It’s hard,” she admitted. “I live probably 35-ish minutes from everybody that lives in Arkansas. It’s definitely hard to keep up with all the siblings because…If we had one sibling over a week, it would take 19 weeks to get through everybody. That’s a lot of time that goes by.”

In September 2024, Duggar made the announcement to her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a photo of Forsyth and their children Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner. “WE ARE MOVING!" Duggar captioned the photo. “This is our LAST family picture in our home of almost 5 years! We’re a sweaty mess after moving but this picture starts a new adventure! We are so excited to see what the next few years hold.” 19 Kids and Counting can be streamed on Discovery+.