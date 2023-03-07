Collider is excited to share the official trailer for Country Gold, an acclaimed selection out of Fantasia and Fantastic Fest from award-winning indie filmmaker Mickey Reece. The director stars in his latest feature as Troyal Brux, a Garth Brooks-like country singer whose rising star captures the eye of his idol—the great George Jones. Billed as a surreal comedy, the film follows Brux and Jones' meeting for a wild final night in Nashville before Jones is cryogenically frozen. The exclusive trailer teases a special, heartfelt time between the two musicians as Brux shows Jones what it means to be young again.

Everything kicks off with an introduction to Brux who is quickly becoming the hottest thing in country music. With a similar style to that of Brooks, he's become a household name, landing massive interviews and ad reads. After speaking about his influences on air, Jones reaches out to him in hopes of meeting him before his "extended vacation." An eerie, horror-like tone plays as the footage flashes through haunting shots of Jones and bizarre imagery, setting up just how weird things are about to get before Brux introduces himself to Jones.

Brux and Jones roll up with their group for what can only be described as a night of Nashville fun—playing on stage, shooting guns, enjoying some drinks and smokes, and hopping around to all the best bars and locales. There's more heart to this night than at first glance though. Brux also acts as a shoulder for Jones to cry on, reassuring him that he's never too old to keep performing. Ben Hall powerfully plays a Jones that appears wracked with pain from his life, creating an emotionally-devastating image. In return for helping him, Jones shows Brux everything about Nashville including that talent can be found everywhere, not just at the top. By the end, it's the young Brux who ends up looking out for the veteran Jones more than anything.

Image via Fandor

Reece Builds on His Past Work With Country Gold

Country Gold continues a trend of redefining icons of music for Reece. The indie director previously helmed Mickey Reece's Alien, a rumination on the relationship between Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley that mixed in satire as it explored the music icon's complicated mindset. Like Alien, Country Gold employs the same black-and-white style with a powerful relationship at its core. Reece's other work, including Climate of the Hunter, Agnes, and Strike, Dear Mistress, to Cure His Heart, has also earned plaudits on the festival circuit.

The Oklahoma-based Reece will take his film out for a theatrical roadshow run through a number of Alamo Drafthouse locations thanks to Fantastic Fest along with other venues. Reece will also be in attendance at select stops in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin. The trip starts on March 16 at the Alamo Drafthouse in New York City. Afterward, it will head to the indie film streamer Fandor on April 4.

See the full list of locations and check out the exclusive trailer below:

3/16 - New York, NY (Alamo Lower Manhattan)

3/17 - Brooklyn, NY (Spectacle Theater)

3/17 - 3/23 Charlotte, NC (Independent Picture House)

3/20 - Los Angeles, CA (Alamo DTLA)

3/23 - Austin, TX (Alamo Mueller)

3/24 - Philadelphia, PA (Philadelphia Film Center)

3/29 - Chicago, IL (Alamo Wrigleyville)

3/29 - Denver, CO (Alamo Sloans)

3/29 - San Francisco, CA (Alamo New Mission)

3/29 - Yonkers, NY (Alamo Yonkers)

3/30 - 4/3 - Oklahoma City, OK (Rodeo Cinema)

3/30 - 4/3 - Tulsa, OK (Circle Cinema)