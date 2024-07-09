The Big Picture Coup! trailer features dark comedy and social commentary set in 1918 during the Spanish Flu.

Stars Billy Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard, Sarah Gadon, and Fisher Stevens; explores class disparities.

Film festival hit, releases in US on August 2; ensemble cast includes Skye P. Marshall and Faran Tahir.

There’s an uprising on Billy Magnussen’s (Road House) hands in the exclusive to Collider debut trailer for Austin Stark and Joseph Schuman’s Coup! The production weaves dark comedy with social commentary, taking audiences back to the devastating year of 1918 when the Spanish Flu was raging at a fever pitch. Along with Magnussen, the feature also stars Peter Sarsgaard (The Bride!), Sarah Gadon (Ferrari), and Fisher Stevens (The Grand Budapest Hotel). Already a hit on the film festival circuit, the title is set for a release in the United States on August 2.

In a story about the haves vs. the have-nots, the trailer for Coup! sees Jay (Magnussen, a wealthy and successful journalist, adding a new employee to his already sprawling collection of help. The new man on the payroll is Floyd Monk (Sarsgaard) and he’s joining the team in the kitchen as a chef - much to the chagrin of Jay’s wife, Julie (Gadon). As the trailer reveals, Julie has every right to feel uneasy about the cook as he’s hiding a dark and sinister secret - he’s not Floyd Monk but is instead a mysterious drifter who murdered the unsuspecting man and stole his identity. Driving a wedge between the well-to-do family of socialites and their employees, the professional grifter gains the trust of his fellow workers and pushes them towards a mini-revolution.

Along with the trailer, a poster and a set of images showcase the blossoming war between the classes in Coup! The exclusive to Collider poster reveals Sarsgaard’s character stirring the pot of chaos in his stolen chef’s uniform, complete with a mustache that feels very of the time. Flashing a bit of a smirk, the man known as Floyd is holding a glass dish in his hands that showcases a trapped Jay with his sprawling estate in the background. Meanwhile, the images depict some tense moments between the movie’s wild cast of personalities, with Floyd enjoying a puff of his cigar in one and peering through a car window alongside Jay in another.

Who Else Is In ‘Coup!’?

Close

Filling out the production’s ensemble cast will be Skye P. Marshall (Matlock), Faran Tahir (Iron Man), Callum Vinson (Chucky), Willa Dunn (Only Murders in the Building), and Kristine Nielsen (The Gilded Age). Penned by its directors, Coup! serves as Schuman’s feature-length directorial debut and adds another title to Stark’s lineup of projects that shines a light on the disparities of wealth and power between classes. The latter has previously helmed such titles as the Colman Domingo, Julia Stiles, and Kelsey Grammer-led The God Committee, as well as the 2015 thriller, The Runner, which featured Nicolas Cage and Sarah Paulson.

Check out the exclusive trailer for Coup! in the player above, and see the film when it arrives in cinemas on August 2.