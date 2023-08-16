The Big Picture Emily and Harrison's early elimination from Love Island USA was surprising, but Harrison believes it was due to the strong loyalties formed by the original group.

Both Emily and Harrison had memorable moments in the villa, bonding with islanders and sharing romantic experiences.

While Harrison is content with being back in the real world, Emily wishes she could still be in Fiji with a cute Australian man. However, they have plans to see each other in the future and maintain a good relationship.

Emily Chavez and Harrison Luna’s recent elimination may have come as a surprise to some Love Island USA fans. Given the drama between several of the couples in the villa on the reality series, it was certainly surprising to see these two new additions to the villa leaving so soon. However, when it comes to Love Island, loyalties do tend to lie with the group that arrived at the villa first, something Harrison believes contributed to their elimination. In a recent interview with Collider, he told us: "Those real early-day loyalties…they run really deep. And even though there were four days difference between me coming in and them coming in. They've got such a tight friendship group from the start.” The couple dished on everything that happened in their time on the show.

Emily and Harrison’s Brief But Impactful Time on ‘Love Island USA’

Harrison, who arrived six days before Emily did, did not join the cast intentionally. Harrison shared, “I actually got messaged on Instagram by one of the, one of the casting agents. I've been asked to go on a couple of different TV shows, mainly in Australia. But it just wasn't the right time. Now I'm in a really good job financially. My position, it's very nine to five-ish. So, taking a bit of time off for finding ‘the one’ was definitely something that I was in the mood for.” Emily also did not join the cast intentionally, sharing, “My friend actually made me sign up for Love Island, like the day after, like me and my ex broke up. So [the show] wasn't really on my radar, but my friend-- she’s really into the show, she's like, ‘Here, sign up right now.’”

Emily joined the cast in the villa on day 10, and was immediately drawn to Harrison, who was also clearly drawn to her. They began spending time together pretty immediately, including one night that Emily looks back on fondly. When reflecting on her favorite moments in the villa, Emily shared a few key memories. “ I'd say my first favorite moment was when all the girls did our first-morning girl talk and catch-up on the balcony. That was just so cute to me, and it was a sweet moment that we shared," she explained. "And I feel like maybe that was like one of the first times I felt super included in the group. I finally found my footing and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I do fit in here, and I do love these girls.’ That was like one of my favorite moments. My second favorite moment, or my ‘romantic’ favorite moment was when Harrison and I slept under stars. It was so sweet and so romantic and was just so thoughtful. I'm glad I got to have both of those experiences.” Harrison shared similar fond memories. “ [My] favorite moment was probably a ‘behind the scenes' sort of a situation, when we were playing cards on an iron board. We'd set up the iron board in between the beds, and we were playing cards, and we all just had the best time. It was something so simple,so fantastic. It was odd how good it was. That was one of the most fun times.”

Back In the Real World After ‘Love Island USA’

Both Harrison and Emily’s time in the villa was cut shorter than they hoped it would, and both of them have different feelings about being back in the real world. Harrison seems to be rather content with being home, sharing, “It feels, to be honest, pretty comfortable. It's been easy enough coming back. It's really nice, you know, being with the family again. I'm enjoying that a lot.” He went on to share that it was a little bittersweet, but he’s fine with going back to his usual daily life. “Now it's just like, okay, well we're back to, back to normal life again. I've got a bit of time off, which is great. But I'm gonna start working sooner than I expected. I get bored and if I can work, I might as well work.” Emily, on the other hand, feels a bit differently than Harrison does, given that she had a shorter time in the villa. “I don't like being back in the real world. I wanna be back in my swimsuit, in Fiji by the beach with a cute Australian man. [Laughs] Like, come on, get me outta here!”

And both Emily and Harrison feel that there are people who could have gone home instead of them. When posed the question, Emily shared, “I do feel like there are other options that made more sense of sending them home than Harrison and I. I think that when it came down to it, out of the men that should have been sent home, I feel like Bergie should have gone, I think. He's made the least amount of romantic connections, and I feel like at this point it's almost a little unfair that he’s kind of taking up a spot from someone else, as much as I hate that for him. And then for the girls, I think all the girls besides Destiny were in a strong couple at that moment. And her and Mike were so new and they were still testing things out. And so I feel like in my mind when it comes down to saving people, and people who should have been dumped, a big factor is: are you coupled up, and are you in a strong couple, or not? And so for that reason alone, I think Destiny and Bergie, I would've personally voted out.” Harrison said, “Well, considering that we all voted earlier in the day [on] who we thought should have gone home, I think Destiny would've been a relatively obvious choice on the girls' side. On the guys' side, honestly, I completely understand why I went home.”

Life After ‘Love Island USA’

Both Emily and Harrison seem to look back on their time in the villa with fondness, and want viewers to know that there is so much more to what’s being shown on screen. Harrison shared, “I would imagine the easiest thing to say here is that not everything is as it seems, That's, that's for sure. We have in-depth conversations. it might look a certain way [but] the story runs a bit deeper than what's shown.” Emily had even more thoughts on this, specifically in regards to her relationship with Destiny. “ I wish that the viewers knew that Destiny and I maintained a good relationship. It was really easy for them to pin us against each other ‘Team Destiny, because Emily's this and this’, but there was no team.There was no 'one versus the other.' [We] kept it very classy, and I love that about her. We had very respectful and open communication about everything, and even [up to] my last second being in there I still love that girl. So, I wish that they got to see more of her and I as friends.”

Given that they were the first couple that was eliminated together, it’s natural to wonder whether or not they will continue to get to know each other now that they’ve left the villa. When asked if he found love on Love Island, Harrison said, “I wouldn't say it's love just yet… it's early stages, but you click with people for a reason. Who's to say it, it won't go in that direction? We've already spoken multiple times since we've been back, and we got to go out for dinner the night we left. And so it was really nice being able to leave with her. Although, unfortunately, I feel like I kind of cut her experience short a little bit. The reality of it is that I clicked with Emily better than I did with anyone else in the villa.” Emily echoed his sentiments, sharing, “I'm waiting for him to come over here to the States. And he's coming here soon, so. Hopefully we can work out a plan to see one another while he's over here. As of right now, we're keeping it pretty real with each other. He's in Australia and we've [only] known each other a week. We're in communication and hoping to find some sort of plan to see each other when he does get here.” They both seem to have realistic expectations for the future, which bodes well for both of them in the long run.