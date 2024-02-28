The Big Picture Couples test polyamory on Couple to Throuple , swapping singles if it doesn't work.

Brittne and Sean struggle initially, but Darrien decides to stay with them.

Brittne and Sean face uncertainty due to their lack of polyamory experience and potential conflicts with singles.

Couples are figuring out if polyamory is for them on Couple to Throuple. The Peacockreality show features couples who choose singles who are experienced in polyamory to stay with them in the resort and live as a throuple. However, if it's not a good fit, they can swap their single for someone else, or if the single isn't into them, they can also choose to leave.

Brittne Babe and Sean Will's first experience didn't go well. Polyamory coach Sanu Stevens said she felt dehumanized by them. They swapped her for Darrien Seqqoya. The couple showed some signs of growth, but they might be in danger in the final ceremony after a confusing love...rectangle? Here is everything you need to know.

Couple to Throuple Four curious couples exploring polyamory as they date additional partners and decide whether to commit as a throuple. Release Date February 8, 2024 Cast Scott Evans Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

Brittne and Sean Might Lose Darrien on 'Couple to Throuple'

Episodes 7 to 9 showed Darrien getting physically closer to Brittne and Sean, but she was also attracted to MaximoXtravaganza and Ash Lee. In the end, Darrien decided not to swap and focus on her throuple with Brittne and Sean. Things are looking up for the trio at the end of episode 9, but there are multiple reasons why they could be in danger of breaking up in the finale.

It's important to note that Brittne and Sean had the least experience with polyamory coming into the season. They had a lot to learn and there are still questions about whether they want to continue things moving forward. "I feel like in this experience here it seemed it felt best to be closed because it feels like it was too messy and too much to be open," Darrien told them. "Now that we're toward the end of this journey, I feel like we still have a lot to learn about each other. So I feel like it would be better to date openly." That means Darrien can talk to other people. "That makes a lot of sense," Brittne said. It seemed like they were on the same page, but things get tricky when we look at Brittne and Sean's past.

They had a rocky ending with Sanu. However, they told her that just because they swapped that doesn't mean they would pick her again. Sanu wasn't done with them either. "I would've liked more time," she told host Scott Evans. "I would prefer to stay to continue to get to know them." So she would most likely accept their invitation to try again. But will Brittne and Sean be able to progress physically with her after their first rocky attempt?

Are the Throuples Compatible?

The couple's other option was Peach Blackmon. They seemed very attracted to the exotic dancer, but she felt led on by them. She explained at the Adam & Eve mixer that they made it seem like they were going to pick her by giving her their beads. However, they chose Darrien. The couple didn't take this well and said they would just focus on Darrien. "Once the vibes are off, and we don't even know each other, I'm a little like, 'Whoa!'" Brittne told the Black Bi Reality podcast. "I just thought about the future," the fitness trainer later added. She saw them clashing again because of their personalities. But if Darrien leaves, they will either have to mend their relationship with Peach or burn another option.

We have no clue what the final ceremony will be like, so the singles might be in play once again. If so, there could be a slim chance that Brittne and Sean will try things out with Sanu since they're "open" with Darrien. That could mean Darrien can finally explore things with Maximo and Ash. But the host also explained that couples could decide they want to leave being monogamous like they started. Will Brittne and Sean decide all of this was too much? They made huge milestones by becoming physically closer and Brittne came out as bisexual in episode 9. But there are many reasons why their ending to the experiment might throw fans for a loop.

Previous episodes of Couple to Throuple are available to stream on Peacock. The final episode will be streaming on Peacock on Feb. 29.