The Big Picture Peacock's Couple to Throuple explores four couples hoping to find a third person to join their relationship.

Brittne and Sean feel their relationship lacks an emotional aspect, placing pressure on a third person to fill the void.

The couple's lack of communication and affection may create challenges as they navigate the new experience of a throuple.

We've seen plenty of dating shows of single people trying to find "the one." But Peacock's Couple to Throuple shows four couples trying to find their third. The season ends with them either walking away as a throuple, figuring out polyamory isn't for them and leaving as a couple, or leaving single. The stakes are high as one couple is married, and another has been together for nine years.

Ideally, the couples on the reality series will have a good foundation of communication and trust that will help them navigate a big change. The different couples also revealed their reasons for participating in the experiment. Brittne Babe and Sean William's introduction in the first episode shows they're on some shaky ground, and it could make this show more of a risk to their relationship.

Brittne and Sean on Couple to Throuple Say Their Relationship Is Lacking

Brittne and Sean dated for four years before going on the reality TV show after meeting at the club. "We always get random people approach us like, 'Hey, I think you guys are like hot. I'd love to hang out with you,'" Brittne explained to Lauren and Dylan Blair. The reason why they want an addition person in their relationship is an interesting one. "[A third person would help us bring] an emotional aspect that we lack. But this is a serious thing. This is not a game. This is four years of our relationship that in a sense is on the line," she says in one episode. That's high stakes and a lot of pressure. The other couples didn't come in with the same high expectations. It's also important to note that Brittne and Sean are coming to the situation with the mindset that their relationship is lacking something and putting the pressure on a third person to help fill that void could set him or her up for failure.

Related 10 One-Of-A-Kind Dating Shows You Should be Watching Forget the pods, these individuals are looking for love on a farm, in church, and beyond.

"She would be like, 'Ugh, there are certain things like I want to talk to you about, but you're not a girl so you really won't understand it,'" Sean told two of the single ladies. "So I think it would be cool for her to have that intimacy with a female." Brittne agreed that a woman would be like having that best friend. Sean was asked how a throuple would benefit him. "Maybe you would stop talking my ears off about everything if you have a best friend," he said. Brittne took this playfully, but if a throuple sounds good to Sean because there would be less communication in their relationship, that could be a problem.

A Game of Intimacy Makes Things Interesting For Brittne and Sean

Brittne explained that she was Sean's friend before they became romantic. While some of the other couples have had threesomes in the past, Brittne and Sean haven't. The couple explained that the ideas about boundaries that they had before the show changed once the process started. It looks like the couple is open to learning and experiencing as they go. But the learning curve could also put the couple under more stress than the other cast members.

The celebrity fitness trainer opened up about their sex life. "We're not like the most affectionate," Brittne said in an interview. "When people see us, they think that we're like friends sometimes." They also revealed they don't have sex a lot for fear that it'll get "boring." Sean identifies as a cis-gendered man, and Brittne has had relationships with women in the past. So the couple will most likely be focused on women throughout the season.

After getting to know the singles, Sean and Brittne picked Sanu Stevens in the first matching ceremony. "I like her confidence," Brittne said. "And I like that she is actually interested in me and Sean, asks us very valid questions about [our] relationship, about what we want. I could see something with her and us." There might be another reason for their choice. Sanu calls herself the "Poly Fairy" and coaches couples who are transitioning to polyamory. She is probably the safest option for a couple so new to the lifestyle. But will their relationship go beyond teaching the new couple? We'll have to wait and see. The good news is that Couple to Throuple has another expert in the mix, therapist and relationship expert, Shamyra Howard. So Brittne and Sean might have the roughest start, but there is hope left for the couple.

Couple to Throuple airs Thursdays. The 10-episode series unfolds in weekly batches of three episodes each, culminating in a season finale set to stream separately.Watch on Peacock