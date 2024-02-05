Polyamory takes center stage in Peacock’s newest dating series, Couple to Throuple. Going beyond traditional dating norms, the reality show follows four “curious” couples as they are allowed to introduce a third single into their relationship. As things heat up in tropical paradise, so do their throuple fantasies.

But just like any other relationship, being in a polyamorous also requires some serious commitment to make it work. Are these summer throuples willing to continue their new relationship outside the TV series, or will they stick to what they already had before joining the show?

Hosted by Scott Evans and guided by sex and relationship expert Shamyra Howard, here’s everything we know so far about Couple to Throuple.

Couple to Throuple Four curious couples exploring polyamory as they date additional partners and decide whether to commit as a throuple. Release Date February 8, 2024 Cast Scott Evans Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

When Is 'Couple to Throuple' Coming Out?

Image via Peacock

Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions! Couple to Throuple kicks off its premiere on Peacock on Thursday, February 8. The 10-episode series unfolds in weekly batches of three episodes each, culminating in a jaw-dropping season finale set to stream separately.

Watch on Peacock

Watch the Trailer for 'Couple to Throuple'

Imagine having the opportunity to explore non-monogamy in a tropical paradise. That’s exactly what Couple to Throuple offers, as revealed in the sizzling trailer dropped by Peacock on January 9, 2024. Guided by Evans, this eye-opening dating show goes beyond the traditional boundaries of a two-person relationship. Within one month, four couples are given the chance to delve into the realm of polyamory and turn their throuple fantasies into reality.

Throughout the show, couples can invite one of fourteen open-minded singles to join them in a throuple arrangement at the resort. With a generously sized bed for three, there’s ample room for everyone to get some lovin’. These new throuples won’t be alone in their journey 'though. Sex and relationship expert Howard guides the couples as they explore the depths of their willingness to embrace a polyamorous relationship.

But polyamorous dating is more than just hot summer flings by the beach. Like any other relationship, three-person relationships require work, communication, and trust. By the time their holiday ends, couples must decide whether they’d like to commit to a polyamorous relationship or if the throuple life isn’t the ideal path for them.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Couple to Throuple'?

Image via Peacock

Couple to Throuple features four couples ready to shake things up in their relationship. Ashmal Ali, a 27-year-old Chicago attorney, and his partner Rehman Bhatti, 31, hailing from Detroit, Michigan, represent the show’s only same-sex couple. Joining the adventure is Corey Potter, 29, from Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and Wilder Bunke, 30, from the bustling city of Los Angeles. Also from sunny California, Brittne Babe, 28, and Sean William, 30, both based in Los Angeles, are eager to explore polyamory for the first time. Meanwhile, Lauren Bair, 29, and Dylan Bair, 32, from Fountain Hills, Arizona, round out the cast.

Hosting Couple to Throuple is none other than Emmy-nominated journalist Evans, known as the host of Access Hollywood. Once the East Coast correspondent, Evans transitioned to the Los Angeles office in September 2017.

Sex and relationship expert Howard serve as a guiding force for these throuples as they try to navigate their newfound dynamics on the island. With a wealth of expertise, Howard has been featured in various media outlets, including Oprah Magazine, Cosmopolitan, The HuffPost, XO Nevole, and even Kourtney Kardashian’s site, Poosh, among many others. Known for her extensive background, Howard is not just a Licensed Clinical Social Worker; she’s also the first Black, AASECT Certified Sex Therapist in Louisiana. As a sex educator, Howard is not only a best-selling author but also the creative mind behind the Use Your Mouth Sex and Relationship Conversation Starter Cards, along with the book, "Use Your Mouth: Pocket-sized Conversations to Simply Increase 7 Types of Intimacy in and Out of the Bedroom."

What Is 'Couple to Throuple' About?

Image via Peacock

Check out the official Peacock synopsis for Couple to Throuple:

“Hosted by Scott Evans and guided by Sex and Relationship expert Shamyra Howard, Peacock’s new Original series COUPLE TO THROUPLE follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately. The 10-episode season will roll out in weekly batches of three beginning Thursday, Feb 8. The season finale will stream separately.”

With Valentine’s in the air, February is peppered with dating shows to keep the romance running. Besides Couple to Throuple, Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife recently premiered on FOX on February 1st, 2024. True to its title, the dating series follows four farmers searching for their soulmate amongst a group of big-city women, all while showing them the ropes of countryside life. The Netflix dating show staple Love Is Blind makes a return for its highly-anticipated Season 6, premiering right on V-Day on February 14.

Who Is Making 'Couple to Throuple'?

Image via Peacock

Couple to Throuple is brought to audiences by Naked, a label under the renowned production company Fremantle. No stranger to the reality TV scene, Fremantle boasts a portfolio that includes shows like the BAFTA-winning The Apprentice, hailed as the most successful entertainment format of the century. The company is also responsible for the global Netflix sensation Too Hot To Handle, the series where singles gather for what they anticipate to be the steamiest summer ever, only to discover that they must resist any form of sexual contact throughout the entire experience. Couple to Throuple is executive-produced by Matthew Cox, Katy Fox, James Lessell, and Tom O'Brien.