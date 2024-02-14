Spoiler Warning for Couple to Throuple Episodes 1 - 3

The Big Picture Couples have power over singles in the polyamorous world, reflecting a common issue, causing dehumanization and hierarchy.

Couples seeking threesomes should treat the third person with respect and not just as a means to fulfill their fantasy.

People should take accountability for their mistakes when exploring new relationships, and misogynistic dynamics can emerge if not addressed.

Couples explore polyamory for the first time on Couple to Throuple. They will leave the show as either a new throuple, a couple, or completely single. So the stakes and emotions will run high. There is a pool of singles that the four main couples can choose to join them in the villa in the matching ceremony. If things don't work out, or they want to try to be with someone else, then they can do that at the swap ceremony.

This means couples have a lot of power that singles don't have on the reality TV show, which reflects a common problem in the polyamorous world. Sanu Stevens is a coach for people who are interested in the polyamorous lifestyle. She was also picked by Brittne Babe and Sean Williams to be their first third. Sanu didn't feel supported when she talked about her feelings and said it felt dehumanizing.

Brittne and Sean Pick Sanu for Comfort on Couple to Throuple

Image via Peacock

Brittne and Sean dated for four years before filming the polyamorous dating show. Before entering the show, they had zero experience of the lifestyle. Brittne said she hoped another person could help with the "emotional aspect that we lack," adding, "But this is a serious thing. This is not a game. This is four years of our relationship that in a sense is on the line." This sounds like the work of a therapist or coach more than a third partner. The couple in the chemistry workshop both said they opened up to Sanu the most. Sean explained that the coach seemed the most interested in them. So it wasn't surprising that Brittne announced at the matching ceremony that they chose Sanu as "a unit."

However, Brittne's story changed when the throuple reunited with the singles for dinner. "But honesty though, like we definitely had like a connection with everyone that steps forward," the celebrity fitness trainer told Darrien Seqqoya and Sanu. "So it wasn't an easy [...] choice." Brittne claimed they had no clue what they were going to do so she told Sean to say the name of who they'll go with first. "It could've been anyone," Brittne said. Sanu said this comment rang an alarm for her. She later talked about her feelings for Brittne and Sean in bed. She questioned if Brittne liked her less after talking to Darrien. Sean told her not to get too deep in her head or else the situation would get more complicated. Sanu vocalized that she wasn't looking for advice but support. "I'm telling you we chose you for comfort, so even if you do go somewhere it doesn't mean that you're going anywhere. We're still exploring so." Sanu talked to them the next day and said she felt dehumanized after these interactions.

Related 10 One-Of-A-Kind Dating Shows You Should be Watching Forget the pods, these individuals are looking for love on a farm, in church, and beyond.

This situation is a familiar one for those who have dabbled in polyamory. Couples usually have their established rules and boundaries that they make without considering how it would make a potential third party feel. There also can be an unsaid hierarchy that the feelings and connection of the couple are more important than the third person. In the show's musical chairs format, the "thirds" or really just single men and women could easily be dehumanized because they're replaceable. The couple has to actively do the work of treating them like human beings who have their interests, likes or dislikes, and full lives. If the couples are only looking for a fun time, like Sean and Brittne later accuse Sanu of being too serious, then they're unicorn hunting.

Red Flags Can Appear When Opening Up a Monogamous Relationship

Image via Peacock

Unicorn hunting is looking for a third person for a threesome and the term is also typically used for a woman. The "unicorn" is then usually kicked out of bed the next day, which Rehman Bhatti and Ashmal Ali admitted to doing in the first episode. So it's not surprising that Rehman rudely ignored Jonathan Intriago after their threesome. "These couples are typically problematic in that their mindset doesn’t acknowledge the [other] person as a third partner in the scenario but tends to objectify them as someone to fulfill a fantasy and is thus full of naive and potentially unreasonable expectations," licensed sex therapist Moushumi Ghose told TheBody. You need to be considerate of the third, even if you're looking for fun for one night instead of a polyamorous relationship. Treat the person like you would a guest in your home and not purely a sex object to be used and discarded.

There is another added layer to Sanu's interaction with Sean and Brittne when you look at their different levels of experience. Sean and Brittne admittedly don't know what they're doing, and yet are defensive when an expert on the lifestyle tries to guide them. Brittne used the word "exploring" with Sanu, which can be a red flag not to just those who are experienced in polyamory, but also to people who are LGBTQIA. Brittne said she has talked to women before but seemingly hasn't gone beyond that.

Couple to Throuple Shows Boundaries are Crossed

People are messy and can be hurtful to others when they're doing something new. There is even a term called the "LGBTQ second adolescence" for this experience. "Ego fragility is something that we may begin to struggle with in adolescence, but we are also likely to continue struggling with it throughout our lives," social worker Brianna Suslovic wrote for Medium. "The way that we mobilize social justice terms and ideas to support our harmful behavior is often tied up in ego fragility. We need to do a better job of holding each other accountable for our weak/unfair social justice justifications of harm-doing." People rarely do their research before coming into a new lifestyle, so they try to wing it or copy what they've seen in the media. And we all know the media doesn't necessarily show the healthiest examples of relationships. Mistakes will be made when you're first exploring your sexuality and a new type of relationship, and it's best to take accountability afterward.

Lastly, the dynamic of one straight man wanting two women can easily go down a misogynistic path if he hasn't done the work to unlearn certain societal norms. Sanu asked Sean how a throuple would benefit him. He joked that it would keep Brittne from talking his ear off. The ladies laughed at this joke that played into the trope of the nagging girlfriend. But we truly should hear what Sean is looking for in another partner and what he thinks he can offer her. Is he truly just looking for another woman who will make his life easier? How would he feel if Brittne did have feelings beyond friendship with another woman? After all, a throuple is a romantic scenario. It's not just getting your girlfriend a friend to talk to like they said in episode one.

Episode 3 showed Brittne and Sean swapping out Sanu for Darrien. This upset Dejha Blackmon who goes by Peach because she claimed they got her hopes up in their last interaction. So the couple doesn't have a good track record when considering other people's feelings. Hopefully, this changes in the upcoming episodes.

Couple to Throuple airs Thursdays. The 10-episode series unfolds in weekly batches of three episodes each, culminating in a season finale set to stream separately. Watch on Peacock