When it comes to television and movies, the will they/won't they romantic tease is as old as cinema itself. The names and faces may have changed, but the story remains the same and these Redditors have some strong opinions on which couples kept them on the edge the most.

From one of TV's most popular non-couples, Detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliott Stabler (Christopher Meloni) to Battlestar Galactica's Adama (Edward James Olmos) and Roslin (Mary McDonnell), the chemistry between the following popular duos have left fans torn between the relationships that lasted, and the ones that never were.

10 Adama and Roslin, 'Battlestar Galactica' (2004-2009)

In the search for the lost colony Earth, Commander Admiral William Adama and President Laura Roslin battle the Cylons in the race to save what's left of humanity on the aging ship, Battlestar Galactica. The long-time friends love/hate and love again relationship was a hit with Redditors.

"Adama and Roslin in Battlestar Galactica. Most beautiful will they/won’t they and relationship I’ve seen on TV," user Airsay58259wrote. "So happy to see them mentioned," user ketevana commented. "Recently started another re-watch, and can't wait to have my heart broken yet again."

9 Buffy and Spike, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Teenager Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) studies by day and fights vampires at night. Being the chosen one to slay mankind's supernatural enemies, things get complicated for Buffy when she falls for the vampire Angel (David Boreanaz). While initially believed to be her soul mate, another vamp would bring a passion out in Buffy and her fans' hearts.

According to Reddit userAtlJayHawk, "Buffy and Spike," are the will they/won't they top couple. The sexual tension and chemistry between Buffy and Spike are complicated, but as Redditor MollFlanders puts it "the whole damn relationship arc is fantastic and compelling."

8 Amy and Dan, 'Veep' (2012-2019)

In HBO's Veep, viewers get an inside look at the inner workings of Vice President Selina Meyer's (Julia Louis Dreyfuss) staff. Finding the time to have a love life is especially difficult for Chief of Staff Amy Brockheimer (Anna Chlumsky) who's married to her work. Babysitting Selina is a full-time job itself, but the chemistry between Amy and Selina's senior adviser Dan Egan (Reid Scott) is palpable.

Their interactions frequently include low-blow jabs, but behind the snark it's easy for viewers to see that Dan and Amy have unresolved issues after the show lets viewers know they'd previously dated. "The writers kept giving just enough hints and flirting to keep the will they/won't they going the entire series," RedditUser123234 wrote. "It's probably the best will they/won't they that ends up in a "won't they," the user added.

7 Amy and Jonah, 'Superstore' (2015-2021)

When law school dropout Jonah (Ben Feldman) gets hired at the Walmart-inspired superstore Cloud 9, his optimistic personality is a contrast to Jonah's jaded co-workers, particularly love interest Amy (America Ferrera). Amy's overbearing personality creates tension between her and Jonah.

It's obvious that Jonah is infatuated with Amy, and her being married with a child adds to the suspense. "Her marriage, his constant possibility of moving on, her getting pregnant with her ex, a tornado, her promotion, store closings," lifth3avy84 commented. "I do think this one is probably the best I've seen at having real, convincing reasons for them not to just get together that didn't feel dragged out and contrived," user KithKathPaddyWath said.

6 Mulder and Scully, 'The X-Files' (1993-2018)

The X-Files follows FBI agents Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) as they investigate unsolved supernatural cases. Not your typical cop drama, The X-Files adds an alien twist. Though the show didn't hint at a potential romantic relationship between the FBI agents and partners, the conspiratorial Mulder and more skeptical Scully have a unique chemistry.

"And since the show’s premise made absolutely no suggestion of romance, the will they/won’t they was even more heightened," Reddit user cantonic wrote. "The chemistry being there while the characters focused on the monster of the week made the anticipation overwhelming!"

5 Fry and Leela, 'Futurama' (1999-2023)

Futurama is about the adventures of pizza delivery boy turned space UPS, Fry (Billy West) in this animated space series. After waking up 1000 years in the future, Fry joins cranky robot Bender (John DiMaggio), cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal) and Fry's great nephew The Professor – who Billy West also voices – traveling outer space for a package delivery company. Kind of lazy, Fry develops a crush on the one-eyed no-nonsense Leela.

The on-again, off-again couple share a genuine affection for each other. Leela's orphaned upbringing gives her a cynical approach to life and love, while Fry's lack of passion for much of anything makes them an unlikely but believable couple. "It helps that they are both great characters outside of romance and the romance was always in the background rather than defining every plot they had." Redditor NoNefariousness2144 commented. "When they decided to fully focus on their romance it led to some of the best episodes."

4 Niles and Daphne, 'Frasier' (1993-2004)

Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammar) leaves his Boston practice be an on-air radiotherapist in his hometown of Seattle. Frasier is reunited with his retired father Martin (John Mahoney) and brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), who develops a crush on their father's live-in therapist Daphne (Jane Leeves).

Reddit user EldritchWonder was disappointed Niles and Daphne weren't brought up sooner in the thread, "Niles and Daphne. It's insane that there's almost 100 comments at the time I'm posting this and not one has mentioned them." "My fave," dtudeski added. However, for some Redditors, Frasier lost some of its heat once Daphne and Niles became a couple.

3 Nick and Jess, 'The New Girl' (2011-2018)

School teacher Jess (Zooey Deschanel) gets more than she bargains for after returning home and finding her live-in boyfriend having an affair. Heartbroken and unable to make ends meet on her own in pricey Los Angeles, Jess moves in with three guys, Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.), Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Nick (Jake Johnson). Redditors are none too happy with the makeup and break-up relationship pattern between Nick and Jess.

"The writers kept having them split up just to keep the show going. I wish they hadn't and just let them come together like they obviously wanted to from the get go," an unnamed userwrote. Jess's upbeat personality matched the often brooding Nick who leans on the irresponsible side. Though he tries to play things smoothly, Nick and Jess' chemistry is undeniable. According to UntitledGooseDame, "Nick kissing Jess in her housecoat is arguably the best on-screen kiss ever."

2 Benson and Stabler, 'Law & Order: SVU' (1999-2023)

Investigating sex crimes is no easy task, and detectives Olivia Benson and Elliott Stabler have a full plate. Long and unpredictable hours mean they often spend more hours with each other than their families which causes friction and tension at home. A product of rape, Olivia's cynical approach to her love life makes sustaining a relationship difficult.

The long-time partners share intimate moments between the longtime co-workers which puts a strain on Elliott's marriage. Despite no onscreen romance, the non-couple was so popular with Redditors, even those who haven't seen one episode of the show criticized the will they/won't they tease. "Honestly i’ve been wanting to watch svu for years now just for them but i don’t wanna get INVOLVED in a ship that won’t get together after 24 seasons," aminata225 posted.

1 Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter, 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

When FBI profiler Will Graham is partnered with psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter in the search for a serial killer, the two share a mutual fascination. Will himself is battling a darkness within that the manipulative Hannibal tries to draw out. The forensic psychiatrist is hiding his own dark secret, and Hannibal's double life makes for intriguing moments as Will approaches the truth.

"My favorite show and ship and Couple," said cassandraterra. Reddit users wanted more from the couple whose intimate moments sent them over the edge. airbagfailure wrote, "When they are so close they could kiss in those final scenes. My heart screams!"

