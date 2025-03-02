Although there are countless war films that explore the heroism shown by soldiers during combat, it has been less common to see explorations of the procedures and politics that go into shaping their legacies. Much of what the public learns about war comes from the details of the conflict that are admitted in official reports and covered by the media; however, the truth of what actually transpired is generally left in the hands of those that were there to experience it. Unfortunately, the truth is not generally as comforting as the more idealistic version of reality that wraps each story of wartime conflict up into a neat, concise example of heroism. The riveting war drama Courage Under Fire features one of Denzel Washington’s most underrated performances as a decorated military man tasked with assessing what truly happened in an international firefight that has come under scrutiny.

What Is 'Courage Under Fire' About?