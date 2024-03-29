The Big Picture Courtney Cox is set to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in Scream 7, continuing her legacy from the original 1996 film.

Scream 7 faced upheaval, with Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega exiting due to various reasons, causing tension among fans.

With rumors of original cast members returning and a new director at the helm, the future of the franchise is uncertain but promising.

Courtney Cox is the latest Scream star to reveal her fate for Scream 7. After Neve Campbell confirmed her reprisal of, Sidney Prescott, it was only a matter of time for the dominoes to fall in Cox's favor. We now know that Cox is in talks to return as the unrelenting Gale Weathers. When it comes to the seventh installment in the classic horror franchise, words like “rocky” and “bumpy” come to mind, but even they don’t even begin to touch it. Cox has been somewhat of the last woman standing (perhaps even a final girl?) as she’s the only cast member from the original 1996 feature that started it all to have appeared in all six movies. With that in mind, her decision about how to approach the tumultuous production was a very important one.

Scream 7’s upheaval started back in the fall of 2023 when Melissa Barrera was ousted from her role as Sam Carpenter. Having first been introduced to audiences in 2022’s Scream, Barrera’s character was an integral part of the franchise’s relaunch, carrying much of the story on her shoulders. The In The Heights star was let go from the production after sharing her pro-Palestinian stance on social media, a choice she proudly stood by after being fired. From there, all eyes were on her on-screen sister, Jenna Ortega, who, like Barrera, played a pivotal role in getting the franchise back to its feet. Ortega’s star has been on the rise since her appearance in the 2022 film and, due to scheduling conflicts with Season 2 of Netflix’s Wednesday, she announced that she wouldn’t be reprising her role as Tara Carpenter.

From there, tension only continued to grow, with fans caught up in all the drama surrounding Scream 7. Rumors started to swirl that Patrick Dempsey and Neve Campbell may be sought out by the studio, Spyglass Media, to reprise their roles as Mark Kincaid and Sidney Prescott, respectively. Following her appearance in 2022’s Scream, Campbell departed the franchise after payment discrepancies for the sixth film. She would later state that there was a possibility of her comeback should things be made right by the studio. Finally, new-to-the-franchise director Christopher Landon bid a humble adieu to his dream project in December, leaving the director’s chair open, a spot that was eventually filled by original Scream creator and scribe, Kevin Williamson.

The Legacy of Gale Weathers

Sure, Campbell’s Sidney Prescott is the reason for the franchise, but there’s no denying that Cox’s cutthroat reporter isn’t just as much of a part of the structural foundation. Dodging and catching punches to the face, and rocking baby bangs, Gale Weathers got on everyone’s nerves with her selfish ways but was always there in a pinch to aid Sidney and co. out when a new Ghostface emerged with a sharpened blade. She even helped to usher in the new wave of targets, holding her own in the last two movies. We can’t wait to see how her story continues to unfold as Scream VI saw the long-running character receive her first call from Ghostface.

As of right now, Scream 7 hasn’t revealed a release date but stay tuned for more information. You can stream Scream VI now on Paramount+.

