Courteney Cox Revisits Iconic(ally Terrible) ‘Scream 3’ Bangs In Delightful Halloween Video

There might not be a horror franchise out there that has aged better than Wes Craven‘s Scream. There’s no topping the meta-horror masterpiece that is the first entry, but the three sequels are all varying levels of fantastic, and that includes the lesser-quality but still good fun Scream 3. (Objectively correct ranking: 1 > 4 > 2 > 3, no further questions at this time.) If there’s one single thing that you have to admit doesn’t look great today, history will conclude that the answer is those questionable bangs atop poor Gale Weathers’ head in the third movie. It was the year 2000. We were all struggling to find ourselves in this new millennium.

Luckily, Courteney Cox is one hell of a sport about it. To celebrate Halloween, the actress posted a video looking back on that wondrously god-awful hairdo. It’s delightful. Truly. There’s honestly more twists and shocks in this 52-second clip than in most modern horror movies. Now if someone could just get Jamie Kennedy to answer for his Scream 2 soul patch this will be the perfect day.

Check out the video below. All four Scream movies are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Courteney Cox just paid tribute to Gale’s Scream 3 bangs in the best way possible! pic.twitter.com/tL9RInD2jO — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2019

