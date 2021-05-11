For those looking forward to the long-anticipated and secretive Scream 5, series star Courteney Cox has offered a glimpse of what the upcoming installment may look like. In a new interview with Drew Barrymore, who had herself been in the very opening of the very first Scream movie, Cox was asked about what the new entry in the series may have in store and gave some intriguing answers:

Scream, this is the fifth one. It's not Scream 5 though, this is Scream….These directors are incredible, they're making it absolutely, it's a new franchise. It's hip, it's scary, it's just a new Scream. It's not a reboot, it's not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s going to be fantastic.

RELATED: All the ‘Scream’ Movies Ranked from Worst to Best The details of the plot itself are still largely under wraps, though the idea of a fresh take on a long-worn series has the opportunity to be interesting. It also aligns with what Collider had already learned from a set visit way back in 2020. It was there that the aforementioned directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo behind 2019’s surprisingly fun Ready or Not, shared how they hoped to approach the story in what is a vastly different landscape for the horror genre:

The movie has a lot to do with the current state of horror, but one of the things we talked about is that, unlike when the original started and horror was sort of on a downward path and it wasn't that popular anymore, people outside of the mainstream were still into it, but the mainstream had given up on horror. That's not where we're at now obviously. Horror is as big as anything right now, and so it's fun to go at it from that angle, but also at the same time for us, scary is scary, and it always will be. If something's truly scary, it's just going to be f*cking scary and that's our aim. And that's something we learned from Wes Craven going all the way back to Last House on the Left. Nightmare on Elm Street was probably one of the first horror movies any of us saw that truly scared us in a major, major way seeing that as a kid. When it comes to that kind of thing, I think that's one of our main goals is just to make sure that the scary is scary and not try to be gentle about it.

All of these bits and pieces seem to indicate everyone is on board with the vision of making something new. That makes sense, it wouldn’t work to try to recreate the originals when horror has changed and evolved over time.

One thing that won’t change? Cox will return in the film that is set to be released January 14, 2022. Watch the full interview below:

KEEP READING: ‘Shining Vale’ Horror-Comedy Series Starring Courteney Cox, Gets Series Order at Starz

Share Share Tweet Email

Demi Lovato Hosting UFO Investigation Limited Series for Peacock The four-part limited series finds Lovato on a search for the truth about aliens.

Read Next