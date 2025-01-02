Last year, the Courteney Cox-led Shining Vale — despite its positive critical reception — was cancelled way too soon by Starz. The horror comedy sadly did not garner enough audience engagement to warrant another season and was ultimately removed from the streaming platform's library. Luckily, a year after its unfortunate fate, the series gets a new lease on life on a new platform. Warner Bros. Discovery picked up Seasons 1 and 2 of Shining Vale, now streaming exclusively on Max.

Cox (known for her roles in Friends, Cougar Town, and the Scream franchise) leads Shining Vale as Patricia "Pat" Phelps alongside Greg Kinnear (Black Bird) as Terry Phelps. The two play a married couple from Brooklyn who moved to a fictional old Victorian mansion somewhere in Connecticut in their attempt to save their failing marriage once and for all. However, their new home — which was once an asylum for women — starts to take a toll on Pat's mental health. The second season, moreover, saw Pat in a psychiatric hospital after trying to murder her family.

The official synopsis for the satirical horror comedy reads as follows:

“A dysfunctional family moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Patricia “Pat” Phelps, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed — turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.”

Who Else Is in the ‘Shining Vale’ Cast?