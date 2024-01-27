Courtroom drama movies are exactly what they sound like: intense and emotionally charged movies that are either partly or largely set within courtrooms. Main characters will often be involved with the legal system in some way, be they lawyers, judges, or jury members. Sometimes, courtroom dramas will also focus on the individuals with a personal stake in any given proceeding, be they defendants, victims, witnesses, or plaintiffs.

In real life, the justice and court systems can be pretty dry affairs, even though those within them deal with high-stakes matters. Like any complicated system, things move slowly and steadily, so the medium of film allows such things to be made more exciting and heightened; events are condensed, and perfect accuracy is occasionally sacrificed to tell a good story. Some of the all-time best courtroom dramas are ranked below, starting with the great and ending with the greatest.

10 'In the Name of the Father' (1993)

Director: Jim Sheridan

There’s an argument to be made that just about every Daniel Day-Lewis movie is worth watching for him alone, so the films starring the legendary actor that go above and beyond tend to truly be something special. This is the case for In the Name of the Father, which is based on a true story and revolves around several men being accused of a deadly IRA bombing they didn’t commit.

It’s one of those legal dramas that’s focused on highlighting flaws within the justice system, and this can make it a heavy-going film. Still, it’s an honest and remarkably well-acted film, even with the difficult story, and many of In the Name of the Father’s best scenes are based around trials held in the aftermath of the bombing. It’s not 100% a courtroom drama, having a more ambitious scope than simply depicting a single trial, but it undoubtedly works incredibly well within said genre regardless.

9 'A Few Good Men' (1992)

Director: Rob Reiner

It might not quite be the very best courtroom drama of all time, but A Few Good Men is undoubtedly one of the most iconic, and similarly up there with the most popular films within the genre. It’s also hard to deny how great its cast is, what with it featuring the likes of Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise, Kevin Bacon, Demi Moore, and Kiefer Sutherland.

Rather than revolving around a more everyday criminal or civil court, A Few Good Men is concerned with a trial that takes place within a military court, and the case itself involves two U.S. Marines who stand accused of murdering another. It’s all very bombastic as far as courtroom dramas go, and though this makes A Few Good Men feel perhaps a little over-the-top at times, it still works as a stirring and well-acted legal film in its best moments.

8 'Anatomy of a Fall' (2023)

Director: Justine Triet

Standing as one of the best movies released during the 2020s so far, Anatomy of a Fall has a similar title to another iconic courtroom drama (more on that in a bit), and could well be the best legal drama film in years. Its plot concerns a murder trial that concerns a family unit, with the mother accused of murdering her husband, and their sole son – who’s also blind – being the only possible witness.

Unfolding over 2.5 hours, Anatomy of a Fall is very dense and perhaps even exhausting, but it’s worth sticking with for the interesting twists and turns thrown in the audience’s direction throughout. The acting and structure prove captivating, and the film’s also illuminating for those who live outside France, given the insight the film provides into the country’s rather unique court system.

7 'And Justice for All' (1979)

Director: Norman Jewison

And Justice for All is possibly a little underrated, as far as Al Pacino movies go, as though he received an Oscar nomination for his lead performance here, it’s not as iconic a film as say The Godfather, Dog Day Afternoon, Scarface, etc. Yet it’s undoubtedly worthy of being watched for featuring Pacino at his boldest and best, and the fact the rest of And Justice for All functions as a pretty good courtroom drama is really just icing on the cake.

The plot sees Pacino’s character – a decent and honest lawyer – continually finding himself challenged by corruption and injustice, all of which eventually reach boiling point and things start unraveling. It’s another legal drama that’s cynical about the justice system and the way corruption can thrive within it, and regrettably, some of the things And Justice for All broadly discusses and criticizes still feel relevant to this day.

6 'The Verdict' (1982)

Director: Sidney Lumet

As aforementioned films like A Few Good Men and And Justice for All show, courtroom dramas can provide ample opportunity for great actors to dig into meaningful and complex parts. With The Verdict, the legendary Paul Newman got an opportunity to do just that, playing one of his most iconic roles here as an aging and downtrodden lawyer who finds a case of his could well help improve his standing in life and his reputation.

The Verdict is a slow and thoughtful character study about redemption and doing what one can to stand up to injustice, even if the personal cost associated with doing so is great. Speaking of great: Paul Newman really does shine here, and though the film around him is strong, and its law-related plot is compelling, he is ultimately the number one reason to watch this film.

5 'Witness for the Prosecution' (1957)

Director: Billy Wilder

Best known for making some iconic film noir movies and comedies in his time as a filmmaker, Billy Wilder also revealed himself to be surprisingly good at crafting excellent courtroom dramas, as Witness for the Prosecution makes plain to see. This is up there with the best movies of its decade, narratively revolving around a high-profile murder case that sees an aging defense lawyer getting pushed to his limits after agreeing to take on the matter.

It keeps the viewer in the dark about many things throughout its runtime, ensuring Witness for the Prosecution functions just as well as a tense mystery film as it does a legal drama. It also boasts some great performances (Wilder was always good at getting the best out of his actors), with Marlene Dietrich and Charles Laughton being particular standouts here.

4 'Judgment at Nuremberg' (1961)

Director: Stanley Kramer

Judgment at Nuremberg is easily up there with the longest and most sprawling courtroom dramas of all time, as it has a runtime that ends up clocking in at over three hours. It’s got a huge cast (basically, too many names to even mention), and takes on a notably big real-life trial to tell its story: the Nuremberg trials, which took place after the end of World War II and saw Allied forces prosecuting numerous high-ranking officials associated with the defeated Nazi Germany.

The length and intense subject matter of Judgment at Nuremberg might make it a tough sit for some, but patient viewers who feel emotionally ready will be rewarded by the film’s superb performances and inevitably epic story. It’s not the only film dealing with the Nuremberg trials worth watching, by any means, but it is one of the most forceful and powerful, and still retains the ability to surprise and move viewers all these decades later.

3 'Anatomy of a Murder' (1959)

Director: Otto Preminger

It’s easy to see the 1950s and 1960s as a time when courtroom dramas were at their peak, as both aforementioned and soon-to-be-mentioned titles will show. Right in the middle of this run of great courtroom drama movies was Anatomy of a Murder, featuring a career-best (or at least near-career-best) James Stewart as a lawyer who gets wrapped up in a mysterious and complex case that ultimately resulted in a murder.

Anatomy of a Murder is pretty intense and out there as far as 1950s movies go; a decade sometimes defined by how conservative and censored American movies could feel (thanks to the still active Hays Code). This film challenges certain conventions and matters of taste, though, and might be tame by today’s standards, but is appreciable for what it did in its time.

2 'To Kill a Mockingbird' (1962)

Director: Robert Mulligan

To Kill a Mockingbird, the novel by Harper Lee, is considered one of the best and most popular books of all time, so anyone attempting to do it justice in the format of a movie had their work cut out for them. So it’s perhaps a miracle that the 1962 film adaptation turned out as well as it did, doing the original novel justice and in turn becoming one of the greatest movies of the entire 1960s.

It works as a coming-of-age story, a film about race and prejudice, and a courtroom drama involving one lawyer doing what he can in a case that’s heavily stacked against his client. It’s a moving and undoubtedly powerful film, with the years since its release doing very little to dull the impact of its most striking and dramatic moments. That To Kill a Mockingbird also contains perhaps the definitive performance of Gregory Peck’s entire acting career certainly helps, too.

1 '12 Angry Men' (1957)

Director: Sidney Lumet

Funnily enough, the greatest courtroom drama of all time features very little of its scenes taking place within a genuine courtroom, and instead plays out almost entirely inside a jury room. That film, of course, is 12 Angry Men, and it still functions as a courtroom drama because the jury room can be seen as an extension of the main court itself, and because even if you do consider it a separate location, the film is entirely about the titular 12 discussing the trial that they’ve just seen play out inside a court.

A dozen guys talking inside a cramped, single location for 97 minutes might not sound very exciting on paper, but the strength of the performances, the brilliantly written script, and the dynamic direction from Sidney Lumet (in his feature debut, somehow) all add up to make 12 Angry Men a riveting drama. Movies revolving around courtrooms and the justice system don’t really get any better than this, ensuring 12 Angry Men could well be defined as the textbook example of a classic old film that’s barely aged a day.

