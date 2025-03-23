In terms of conflict, an argument can go a long way. That's one reason why films whose main plot revolves around a court case have an advantage over other movies: there is an inherent need to have two parties debating over who's right and wrong; a group of people (at least a jury, but often more) watching them; and a denouement that's inevitably built into the plot (that is, the final verdict). Plays, shows, novels, and films have been using this courtroom structure for many decades, and recent movies like Juror #2 and Anatomy of a Fall that show the legal thriller is still very much alive. These works can also fall under the category of legal drama, but the best of those are exceptionally thrilling all the same.

Courtroom movies are part of the mystery genre, and therefore hold many of the same story beats. But some classics like In the Heat of the Night never make it to the courtroom itself, so the detective thriller doesn't count here. Then there are comedies like My Cousin Vinny, which are great but don't take themselves so seriously. Then there's a movie like To Kill a Mockingbird that's very good but, again, not usually shooting for an edge-of-your-seat kind of suspense. Although the amount of time spent inside the courtroom may vary, the following films' main conflicts revolve around a court case. Whether the movie is built on the foundation of a good-versus-evil structure, which has us rooting for the protagonist (like Erin Brockovich), or constructed to keep the truth tantalizingly ambiguous, the most thrilling courtroom movies keep the viewers both intellectually and emotionally invested on a level that most other films don't achieve.

10 'Presumed Innocent' (1990)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on the book by Scott Turow, 1990's Presumed Innocent begins with an empty courtroom. Rusty Sabich (Harrison Ford) describes himself as a member of the business of accusing people, making for a somber opening to a very grave film. A brilliant, beautiful, and idealistic lawyer has just been murdered, and Sabich is assigned the case by his boss. Directed by Alan J. Pakula (who also did All the President's Men), this goes down as an essential Harrison Ford movie.

This briskly edited and darkly lit movie wastes no time. Rusty is the chief deputy, but he used to be the victim's lover. His wife accuses him of obsessing over their old relationship, and he gets charged for the lawyer's murder. The flashbacks include scenes of the affair, convey the victim's history with the accused, and cast doubt on our protagonist's innocence. There's also the missing glass that apparently has his fingerprints on it. Though the music is a bit generic, the impressive storytelling and that twist at the end make for a riveting watch.