There have been a lot of great documentaries over the last decade that have shown the beauty of nature and humanity’s connection with it. Andrea Arnold’s new IFC Films documentary Cow looks to be the next film to deliver that kind of emotional experience with a unique angle when it premieres on VOD and in theaters on April 8th. Now a new trailer has been released, and it gives us a better glimpse of the bovine-focused documentary.

According to its official synopsis, the film “turns its lens towards a dairy cow named Luma residing on an English cattle farm. As she follows Luma through birthing, milking, mating, and all the circumstances that make up the life cycle of this working animal, we see both the beauty and the challenges of her life.”

The trailer shows that off with stunning visuals and the footage starts off with a close up of a Cow eating grass on a calm day before seeing an adorable baby cow, presumably Luma, being fed. We then see the group of cows hanging out together, relaxing, and a baby cow kissing its mother before the latter half of the 2-minute trailer shows the working side of their lives with the cows being transported and milked.

All this is set to the backdrop of some gorgeous scenic shots of the English countryside. There are calming shots of a hot air balloon bearing the English flag flying against a bright blue sky, some nice sunset shots, and a scene of a cow watching some fireworks. The trailer ends with a montage of different cows looking and living their best life.

The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, appears to give its audience a documentary that shows a new perspective on life, through Luma, and emotionally connects us to their journey through some amazing compositions. The film’s description talks about “Centering on Luma’s perspective” and letting the visuals speak for themselves. We as humans rarely think about how other animals like a cow can deeply affect our daily lives and this simply titled film wants us to open our hearts to empathy and think about how we have more in common with a cow than we would like to admit. With Academy Award winner Arnold, who is best known for her films Fish Tank and American Honey, behind the camera this is sure to be an intimate experience that makes us look at life in a completely different way. Cow comes to VOD and theaters on April 8, 2022, and you can watch the trailer down below.

