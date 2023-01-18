Japan is home to thousands of animes that are enjoyed by fans all around the world. It is also known for giving birth to popular animes that have endured the test of time, including the neo-noir science fiction anime series Cowboy Bebop, which aired from 1998 to 1999 throughout 26 episodes classified as "sessions." In commemoration of the anime's long-standing popularity, Crunchyroll kicks off Cowboy Bebop's 25th anniversary with a special limited-edition Blu-ray box set announcement, featuring no less than the complete series, a special metallic collector's box, five art cards, and never-before-seen clips, among other special features.

In addition to Cowboy Bebop's special Blu-ray release, anime fans can rejoice this April as Crunchyroll also unveiled upcoming April special releases, including home video highlights of some popular animes like Aoashi, One Piece, and Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These. Available in both a standard and a stunning limited edition set, Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series 25th Anniversary also comes with audio commentaries—both in Japanese and English—of director Shinichiro Watanabe and composer Yoko Kanno, cast and crew interviews, and other special clips like "Memo from Bebop: The Dub Sessions Remembered," "Dinner Aboard the Bebop," and "Ein’s Summer Vacation."

Cowboy Bebop, which is set in the far-off year 2071, follows intergalactic space hunters aboard a spaceship called "Bebop," led by ex-Red Dragon Syndicate member Spike Spiegel, former police officer Jet Black, con artist Faye Valentine, an intelligent child named Edward, and the Welsh corgi Ein. Together, the galaxy's crew pursues fugitives and turns them in for money while getting caught up in terrible misfortunes while wandering the abyss of the galaxy awaiting their next bounty and running into some old foes, such as Spike Spiegel's enduring rivalry with Vicious.

Each chapter, written by Yutaka Nanten and created and animated by Sunrise, is a separate story about Bebop's team searching for a new head in order to earn cash. Debuted on April 3, 1998, the anime series is regarded as one of the finest anime series, enjoying popularity both in the Japanese and Western markets, despite the fact that it included a variety of genres that were considered unusual at the time.

Additionally, it received high praise and gave rise to a number of adaptations, including video games, the movie Cowboy Bebop: Knockin' on Heaven's Door, and a live-action Netflix series of the same name, which was canceled less than a month after debuting on November 19, 2021, starring John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Elena Satine as Julia, and Alex Hassell as Vicious. Although the series adaptation fell short of the original anime's legacy, the anime version of Cowboy Bebop proves that its popularity and its place in popular culture is unrivaled.

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series 25th Anniversary will be released on April 4, 2023.