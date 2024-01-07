The Big Picture Cowboy Bebop had four of its best episodes temporarily banned in the U.S. due to tragedies similar to their plots.

The three episodes banned due to 9/11 references were "Sympathy for the Devil," "Waltz for Venus," and "Cowboy Funk."

The episode "Wild Horses" was temporarily banned because it featured the space shuttle Columbia, which later tragically disintegrated in 2003.

A TV series having episodes banned or censored is nothing new, and it may happen for several reasons. Cowboy Bebop wasn't immune to this, unfortunately, having four of its best episodes temporarily banned in the U.S. at different times: Session 6, "Sympathy for the Devil," Session 8, "Waltz for Venus," Session 19, "Wild Horses," and Session 22, "Cowboy Funk." The seminal anime series is widely known for its use of graphic violence and even gore, but, surprisingly, this wasn't the reason that got those episodes banned. The anime used to air on Adult Swim in the early 2000s — meaning that, although it was an animated series, it was still clearly meant for older audiences. What got those four episodes banned were tragedies that struck that bore similar circumstances to their plots.

Cowboy Bebop (1998) The futuristic misadventures and tragedies of an easygoing bounty hunter and his partners. Release Date September 2, 2001 Cast Koichi Yamadera , Unshô Ishizuka , Megumi Hayashibara , Steve Blum , Beau Billingslea Main Genre Anime Genres Animation , Action , Adventure , Sci-Fi Rating TV-14 Seasons 1

'Cowboy Bebop' Had Three Episodes Temporarily Banned Due to 9/11

Back when Cowboy Bebop began airing in the U.S., Adult Swim wasn't its own channel yet, but the block on Cartoon Network's programming that occupied the late-night slot. The anime began its run on September 2, 2001 — just nine days before the fateful attacks on the 11th. Of course, many TV series adjusted their release schedules and decided to censor some of their segments and scenes, from Friends to Cowboy Bebop itself. The latter had three episodes initially banned due to moments or plot points that could lead to triggers in the wake of the 9/11 attacks: "Sympathy for the Devil," "Waltz for Venus," and "Cowboy Funk."

In "Sympathy for the Devil," Spike Spiegel and Jet Black pursue Giraffe, a notorious hacker who is believed to have created a powerful computer virus. But Giraffe is killed at the beginning of the episode once he finds and confronts an old acquaintance of his, a fellow criminal named Zebra. Zebra is accompanied by a child, who shoots Giraffe out the window of a tall hotel. Although he is saved in the nick of time by Spike aboard the Swordfish II, this scene is what got "Sympathy for the Devil" banned. The episode goes on after that with a pretty trippy plot, but audiences had to wait a little until they could see it.

"Waltz for Venus" was also banned due to a sequence right in the beginning, showing three armed terrorists hijacking a spaceship. The whole episode, though, is rather sad, with the Bebop gang going to Venus, where they meet Rocco Bonnaro, a kindhearted man with dreams of transforming Venus into a habitable paradise. He also intends to sell a very special plant to help pay for surgery that would restore his sister's eyesight, and that's what drives the plot forward.

Finally, "Cowboy Funk," the last of the episodes that were banned because of 9/11, follows Spike and the Bebop crew going after a terrorist called Teddy Bomber, who stuffs bombs inside teddy bears with the intent of destroying high-rise skyscrapers in big cities. But always when Spike is close to capturing Teddy, he's interrupted by another bounty hunter called Cowboy Andy, a wealthy man who just has a cowboy hobby and ends up being a nuisance to everybody. In the end, Teddy reveals the reason behind his terrorist attacks is to protest humanity's excesses due to capitalism, something that is oddly in line with how Andy doesn't actually need to work as a bounty hunter but wants to do so just because.

One ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Episode Was Temporarily Banned Due to the Columbia Shuttle Incident

Close

Although the previous three episodes had good reasons to be taken off Cartoon Network's airing schedule in 2003, the most emblematic of Cowboy Bebop's episodes to be banned is probably "Wild Horses." It has nothing to do with post-9/11 trauma, related to another disaster that took place in the early 2000s. On February 1, 2003, the space shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. The shuttle had completed a 16-day scientific mission and was returning to Kennedy Space Center in Florida when a protection tile damaged upon launch led to the catastrophe. The seven astronauts aboard lost their lives as the shuttle disintegrated in the skies over Texas and Louisiana.

What led "Wild Horses" to be temporarily banned is the fact that the Columbia shuttle actually appears in the episode, which was written before the disaster took place. The plot takes Spike back to Earth, as he's looking to get the Swordfish II fixed with Doohan, his trusted mechanic. Doohan is employing a new assistant, Miles, a young mechanic who's eager to prove himself. Meanwhile, Jet and Faye Valentine are trying to capture a bounty of hacker pirates who are proving way more elusive than anticipated. When Spike finally joins them on the chase, the pirates hack into the Swordfish II systems, nearly causing the mono-racer to crash. Spike is saved by Doohan and Miles, who catch him aboard the newly patched-up spaceship Columbia. The shuttle has some trouble but lands safely with everyone aboard unharmed.

In a cosmic coincidence, there were four other real shuttles for Cowboy Bebop's writers to choose from — the Challenger, the Endeavor, the Discovery, and the Atlantis — but they picked the Columbia. There was absolutely no way to know what would happen to the ship years later, as the episode originally aired on March 6, 1999, in Japan, and the Columbia disaster took place four years later. In the U.S., "Wild Horses" originally aired on November 4, 2001, so there was some time for audiences to watch it before the disaster involving the real Columbia took place.

It's understandable that "Wild Horses" would get taken off the air in this context, as it literally shows the very same ship crashing on Earth, albeit under different circumstances. At the time of the Columbia disaster, leaving it on air would have been in very poor taste and even disrespectful to the people who worked on the mission and perished on it. Still, there's something poetic about seeing the Columbia in one piece in "Wild Horses," almost as if the episode was unknowingly paying homage to the mission before everything happened. Now, this Cowboy Bebop episode remains a tribute to the Columbia and its crew, showing it performing rescues and other missions centuries after its untimely demise.

Cowboy Bebop is available to stream in the U.S. on Crunchyroll.

Watch on Crunchyroll