Created by Shinichiro Watanabe in 1998, Cowboy Bebop is considered one of the greatest anime ever aired. Its blend of science-fiction, Westerns, and noir storytelling, as well as the jazz-filled score, give the anime a distinct tone that stands out from other 90's anime. The show follows a group of eclectic bounty hunters - Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, and Ed - as they cruise the galaxy on the Bebop, hunting criminals to turn a measly profit while running from the ghosts of their pasts.

It’s never been a more exciting time to be a fan of Cowboy Bebop. Netflix has produced a live-action adaptation starring John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir that releases in November, and the original animated series will also be coming to Netflix. Ahead of the live-action premiere, it’s a great time to see if the renowned classic is the show for you, so here are seven essential episodes of Cowboy Bebop that demonstrate the show’s range and characters.

“Asteroid Blues” (Episode 1)

Image via Adult Swim

Sometimes the best place to start is just the beginning, and Cowboy Bebop is no exception. “Asteroid Blues” kicks off the series with a look at the futuristic yet surprisingly grounded world the protagonists inhabit. It finds Spike and Jet on the trail of a gang member, Asimov Solensan. As they go after this criminal on a terraformed asteroid colony, the Western influences shine as Spike and Jet fight in a dusty, rustic town that almost contradicts the space ships they used to travel there.

“Asteroid Blues” also encapsulates the deep melancholy that fills the show. The episode does an excellent job building sympathy for Solensan and his girlfriend Katerina, despite them being the de facto antagonists of this episode. It culminates in a tragedy that won’t be spoiled but showcases the brutal world inhabited by the Bebop’s crew and the comradery Spike and Jet share.

“Stray Dog Strut” (Episode 2)

Image via Adult Swim

“Stray Dog Strut” is the perfect companion to “Asteroid Blues,” perhaps the reason they aired concurrently. This episode introduces us to the first addition to the Bebop’s duo, the Welsh corgi Ein. Spike and Jet end up adopting the dog after he's stolen by Abdul Hakim, a criminal who plans to sell Ein on the black market because he's genetically (and illegally) enhanced to be a genius "data dog."

This episode works so well with the first because the two neatly capture the tones of Cowboy Bebop. While the show has no trouble being dark and serious, there’s genuine humor woven between its characters as well. “Stray Dog Strut” is as comedic an episode as “Asteroid Blues” is tragic. Watching the two together gives the best picture of the show’s tonal range.

“Ballad of Fallen Angels” (Episode 5)

Image via Adult Swim

The past is ever-present in Cowboy Bebop, despite the show being set so far in the future. It follows the heroes where they go, perhaps none more so than Spike. This episode finds the crew of the Bebop hunting after Mao Yenrai, leader of the Red Dragon crime syndicate. But as they approach Mars, none of the crew members know Mao has already been killed by Vicious, one of his gang members, and Spike conceals that he was once a member of the Red Dragon himself.

“Ballad of Fallen Angels” is essential viewing because of both theme and plot. Vicious will be a recurring character and a major part of Cowboy Bebop’s endgame. This episode also shows how the past matters in Cowboy Bebop. The past has to be confronted at some point or another, and this episode shows this inevitability - and the price Spike has paid to come this far.

“Ganymede Elegy” (Episode 10)

Image via Adult Swim

While Spike didn’t overcome his past in “Ballad of Fallen Angels,” “Ganymede Elegy” shows Jet confronting his past and moving on. The Bebop brings a criminal to Jupiter’s moon Ganymede, which happens to be where Jet lived and worked as a member of the ISSP, the Inter-Solar System Police, well before he joined Spike aboard the Bebop. While here, Jet confronts the past by visiting his ex, Alisa, to figure out why they broke up.

“Ganymede Elegy” makes a prominent point of telling us the past needs to be accepted. It hits bittersweet notes along the way for a very nuanced episode. Jet had good times on Ganymede, with Alisa, and with an old partner he chats with early in the episode, but those times are behind him now. This episode also delves a little bit into the moral quandaries the bounty hunters face as Jet chases after Alisa’s new boyfriend, Rhint, who got a bounty after killing a man in self-defense and fleeing the scene.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Episode 14)

Image via Adult Swim

Other essential episodes have focused on the tone or the characters in Cowboy Bebop, but “Bohemian Rhapsody” shines the spotlight on Watanbe’s worldbuilding. The Bebop's crew spends this episode chasing a mysterious figure who has been robbing people at the Gates, the technological marvel that enables inter-system travel. The crew has scant information to hunt down the mastermind, Chessmaster Hex, to get their bounty.

"Bohemian Rhapsody”'s focus on worldbuilding gives the show a chance to explore more than just the show's characters by shedding some light on the world that influenced them. Most notably, it answers a few mysteries about how the Gates work and why Earth has become fairly uninhabited, following a tragic accident involving Earth’s Moon. It also delves into the idea of corporate criminals, an idea the show hasn’t addressed to this point, and insinuates that the legitimate business running the Gates might be as shady as the system’s numerous crime syndicates.

“Mushroom Samba” (Episode 17)

Image via Adult Swim

“Mushroom Samba” fits into the essentials list by providing a bit of a breather with a comedic episode after a flight of bittersweet episodes. This episode primarily focuses on Ed’s and Ein’s hijinks after the Bebop runs out of fuel and food, leading to it crashing on another of Jupiter’s moons, Io. Ed ends up leaving the ship in search of food and finds plenty of trouble, including some very...special mushrooms that give the rest of the crew vivid hallucinations.

Each member of the Bebop plays a role in the show’s dynamics, and Ed’s is the quirky, brilliant trickster who complicates the story given her impulsive nature and young age relative to the other crew members. “Mushroom Samba” explores this better than almost any other episode alongside a cast of interesting characters, even though we don’t see them again.

“Hard Luck Woman” (Episode 24)

Image via Adult Swim

The last episode before the two-part series finale, “Hard Luck Woman” rounds out the list of essentials by taking some time to delve into the past of the last two members of the crew: Ed and Faye. Their pasts bring the Bebop to the meteor-strewn surface of Earth, where they find hints of Faye’s past life and a bounty on Ed’s father, Appledelhi. This episode continues Cowboy Bebop’s tradition of making the characters confront their past, for better or for worse.

“Hard Luck Woman” is one of the saddest episodes aired. To discuss it too deeply would ruin what might be the best episode of the show’s run, but it sets the stage beautifully for the following finale by reminding viewers how Cowboy Bebop started: a melancholy anime about two bounty hunters drifting through space and the hardships of that life. It also ends on the egg-eating scene, one of the most iconic scenes in one of the most iconic anime ever aired.

