The cast of 'Cowboy Bebop' took to social media to express their disappointment and sadness over the cancellation of the show on Netflix.

The cast of Cowboy Bebop took to social media to express their disappointment and sadness over the cancellation of the show on Netflix. It seems like this cowboy has seen his last space rodeo, much to the relief of fans of the original series. Fans reacted negatively to the show due to some continuity changes, leading to the show’s cancellation.

Cowboy Bepop was a live-action adaptation of the legendary anime of the same name that starred John Cho as Spike Spiegel, an intergalactic bounty hunter. The series followed his adventures alongside his friends as they chase eccentric criminal targets across the solar system, often running into problems as well as their pasts along the way. The series is considered one of the best series and a great gateway for Western anime fans.

Many of the cast members and, most prominently, writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach, posted his disappointment over the cancellation on Twitter alongside a photo of the cast:

“I truly loved working on this. it came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. I wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. see you space cowboy…”

Others stars also expressed their sadness over the cancellation, including Mason Alexander Park, who played Gren on the show. They stated how it was “A joy to work on this with you," in the comments of Grillo-Marxuach’s tweet. They also shared a picture with co-star John Cho that was taken on the set of Cowboy Bebop, adding "Gutted...See You Space Cowboy." Cho didn't share as much as his fellow cast members, opting to post a gif in reaction to the news, succinctly showcasing his disappointment.

The series was developed by MCU writer Christopher Yost and premiered on Netflix on November 19, 2021. While the disappointment of the cast is heartbreaking, the show did have several issues, which were expressed by fans and critics alike. While Netflix has a reputation for canceling shows quickly, in this case, this cancellation may have been for the best.

