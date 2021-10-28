Cowboy Bebop, one of the most popular anime shows of all time, has just released some new posters in order to hype up fans for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the series, which is slated to premiere on Netflix next month. Cowboy Bebop will star Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, John Cho (Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, Star Trek) as Spike Spiegel, Elena Satine as Julia, Alex Hassell as Vicious, and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black.

The posters are elegant in their simplicity and visually stunning. Each poster focuses on an extreme close-up of the three main characters as well as other important supporting cast members. Pineda's Faye is decked out in purple hair, perfectly manicured eyebrows, a leather glove, and ruby red lips. Shakir's Jet Black, with his signature scar over his eye, stares outward with an expression that clearly says "don't mess with me." And of course there's the star of the show, Cho's Spike Spiegel, his face half-obscured, pointing a finger-gun at the camera.

Additional posters include Satine's Julia, seductively glancing over her shoulder and holding a rose up to her nose, and Vicious, also partially obscuring his face (so as not to be outshined by his nemesis Spike) with a katana at his side while he looks haughtily down at the camera. Last but certainly not least is the poster featuring Ein, the sentient Corgi who is the goodest boy and deserves all the pets.

Cowboy Bebop has been a cultural phenomenon ever since the manga — which the animated and soon-to-be live-action series are based on — debuted in Japan in 1997. The anime first aired in Japan in the spring of 1998, and eventually made it overseas in 1999, but it didn't penetrate the US market until 2001. The series features a small group of bounty hunters and their hyper-intelligent corgi traversing the solar system, scavenging contracts so that they can collect enough bounty money to survive. Its compelling storyline and excellent soundtrack have solidified its dominant place in the anime genre for over a decade now.

The entire animated series is available for streaming now on Netflix, and the live-action Cowboy Bebop series will drop November 19 (also on Netflix). Check out the posters below:

