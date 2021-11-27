Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes look video for its live-action Cowboy Bebop show. The video gives us a look inside the Bebop, with Mustafa Shakir (who plays Jet Black) giving us a tour of the various parts of it.

The first room Shakir shows us is the kitchen. We get to see various signs on the fridge, which are multilingual and act as "relics of our journey through the galaxy" as he puts it. He then shows us where they keep their monitors and communication devices, which is also where the bonsais, which Jet takes of, are kept. Shakir then explains that the set of the Bebop is huge, comparing it to a fishing trawler and a '57 Chevy. While sitting on the couch of the ship, he tells us that they made a lot of effort custom making all of the parts and props for the Bebop, making it look like it came straight from the anime. Finally, we are shown the captain's chair, along with Jet's many parking tickets.

Throughout the video, we can see little bits of trivia as well, such as the design for the Bebop beginning with unreleased sketches from the anime, and that parts of the ship are actually salvaged from a real fishing trawler. This shows how much effort was put into faithfully recreating the titular ship for this live action adaptation.

The live action Cowboy Bebop is a TV series based on the anime of the same name. The story follows a group of bounty hunters as they travel across the galaxy on their ship the Bebop, while chasing down criminals. Along with Shakir, the show stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Elena Satine as Julia, and Alex Hassell as Vicious, who is Spike's nemesis.

The ten episode series is currently available on Netflix, you can check out the Behind the Scenes video below.

